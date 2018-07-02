Rahul Dravid inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Dravid becomes the fourth Indian to receive this honour

Former India captain Rahul Dravid has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Dravid is fourth on the list of most runs in Tests, as he finished with 13,288 runs in 164 Tests and he scored 10,889 runs across 344 ODIs and is one of only seven batsmen to have scored at least 10,000 runs in both ODIs and Tests.

Along with Rahul Dravid, Claire Taylor, who was the Player of the tournament in the Women’s World T20 and the ICC Women’s World Cup and legendary Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who won three consecutive World Cups in 1999, 2003 and 2007 were also inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Rahul Dravid becomes only the fifth Indian to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. In 2009, Sunil Gavaskar and Bishan Singh Bedi received that honour. Since then, Kapil Dev (2010) and Anil Kumble are the others Indian to be inducted.

On receiving the honour, Rahul Dravid said: "It is a great honour and privilege to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. I am thankful to the ICC for giving me this honour. It is a privilege to be in a group of people that I looked up to and admired as a young man growing up. I'm really grateful and I am humbled to receive this honour. It is a privilege and something I will hold very dear to my heart."

Although coaching commitments mean Rahul couldn't be here tonight, he has sent this brief message from India as he takes his place among cricket's all-time greats #ICCHallofFame pic.twitter.com/uRSHHurKIc — ICC (@ICC) July 1, 2018

He also thanked his family, coaches, teammates and rivals for helping him have the career he enjoyed in the sport in a video message as his coaching commitments with India A meant that he couldn't be available in person.

Undoubtedly, one of the greatest players to have played the game, Dravid finished his international career with 24,208 runs from 509 matches, with 48 centuries and 146 fifties to his name. He finished as India's second-leading run-getter in Tests and third-leading run-getter in ODIs. Only five batsmen have scored more international runs than the former India captain, who played a key role in memorable Test victories and also led his country to rare Test series win in the Caribbean (2006) and England (2007).