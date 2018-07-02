Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rahul Dravid inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
News
756   //    02 Jul 2018, 01:54 IST

England Lions v India A - Tri-Series - Fischer County Ground
Dravid becomes the fourth Indian to receive this honour

Former India captain Rahul Dravid has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Dravid is fourth on the list of most runs in Tests, as he finished with 13,288 runs in 164 Tests and he scored 10,889 runs across 344 ODIs and is one of only seven batsmen to have scored at least 10,000 runs in both ODIs and Tests.

Along with Rahul Dravid, Claire Taylor, who was the Player of the tournament in the Women’s World T20 and the ICC Women’s World Cup and legendary Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who won three consecutive World Cups in 1999, 2003 and 2007 were also inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Rahul Dravid becomes only the fifth Indian to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. In 2009, Sunil Gavaskar and Bishan Singh Bedi received that honour. Since then, Kapil Dev (2010) and Anil Kumble are the others Indian to be inducted.

On receiving the honour, Rahul Dravid said: "It is a great honour and privilege to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. I am thankful to the ICC for giving me this honour. It is a privilege to be in a group of people that I looked up to and admired as a young man growing up. I'm really grateful and I am humbled to receive this honour. It is a privilege and something I will hold very dear to my heart."

He also thanked his family, coaches, teammates and rivals for helping him have the career he enjoyed in the sport in a video message as his coaching commitments with India A meant that he couldn't be available in person.

Undoubtedly, one of the greatest players to have played the game, Dravid finished his international career with 24,208 runs from 509 matches, with 48 centuries and 146 fifties to his name. He finished as India's second-leading run-getter in Tests and third-leading run-getter in ODIs. Only five batsmen have scored more international runs than the former India captain, who played a key role in memorable Test victories and also led his country to rare Test series win in the Caribbean (2006) and England (2007).

Triangular A team Series in England India National Cricket Team Rahul Dravid
4 unsung heroes of Indian Cricket﻿
RELATED STORY
Youngsters shine as India A execute complete dominance...
RELATED STORY
Ireland vs India, 2nd T20I: Rahul-Raina partnership is SK...
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players you might not know have won an ICC award
RELATED STORY
3 questions India need to answer against Ireland
RELATED STORY
11 years of Rohit Sharma: A stop-start career that has...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 players who were rewarded for their performances
RELATED STORY
Night out in Pakistan and two sides of Greg Chappel: Life...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Embarrassing Defeats for India in T20Is
RELATED STORY
" 'Virushka' has really had a powerful influence on me,"...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Match 2 | Sat, 23 Jun
ENL 318/5 (50.0 ov)
WI-A 231/10 (44.4 ov)
England Lions win by 87 runs
ENL VS WI-A live score
Match 3 | Mon, 25 Jun
WI-A 221/10 (49.1 ov)
IND-A 222/3 (38.1 ov)
India A win by 7 wickets
WI-A VS IND-A live score
Match 4 | Tue, 26 Jun
IND-A 309/6 (50.0 ov)
ENL 207/10 (41.3 ov)
India A win by 102 runs
IND-A VS ENL live score
Match 5 | Thu, 28 Jun
WI-A 162/10 (44.3 ov)
ENL 163/1 (25.0 ov)
England Lions win by 9 wickets
WI-A VS ENL live score
Match 6 | Fri, 29 Jun
IND-A 354/6 (50.0 ov)
WI-A 151/10 (37.4 ov)
India A win by 203 runs
IND-A VS WI-A live score
Final | Today, 10:00 AM
England Lions
India A
ENL VS IND-A preview
1st Four-Day Match | Wed, 04 Jul, 10:00 AM
India A
West Indies A
IND-A VS WI-A preview
2nd Four-Day Match | Tue, 10 Jul, 10:00 AM
India A
West Indies A
IND-A VS WI-A preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us