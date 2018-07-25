Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Rahul Dravid picks Sachin Tendulkar to 'bat for his life' 

Sahil Jain
ANALYST
Feature
445   //    25 Jul 2018, 11:33 IST

Image result for Rahul Dravid picks Sachin Tendulkar to bat for his life

What’s the story?

Former India captain Rahul Dravid picked Sachin Tendulkar when he was asked to pick someone to bat for his life during ESPNCricinfo’s 25 questions with Rahul Dravid.

“I’d say the best guy I played with was Sachin, in terms of his quality and class. So I'd pick Sachin, at his best,” Dravid revealed during the interview with ESPNCricinfo.


In case you didn’t know…

Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar have been one of the most successful batting pairs in the history of the game.

In Tests, they have shared 6920 runs at an average of 50.51 which includes 20-century stands in the 143 innings they’ve batted together. In ODIs, they batted together in 98 innings and have amassed 4117 runs (11-century stands) at an average of 44.26.


The Details

The current India Under-19 and India ‘A’ coach also revealed that he would love to share a partnership with Sunil Gavaskar when he was quizzed about who he would like to pair up with from the past.

“I would have loved to have partnered Sunil Gavaskar. And hopefully I would be batting and Gavaskar would have gotten out and GR Viswanath would have walked in. That would have been cool. They were my childhood heroes growing up. So, that would’ve been really nice,” Dravid said.

He further went onto to name Kagiso Rabada and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the bowlers when asked about the bowlers might’ve troubled him the most.


What’s next?

Rahul Dravid was recently in England with the India ‘A’ team that won the triangular One-Day series which involved hosts England Lions and West Indies ‘A’. There were three unofficial Test matches as well which India ‘A’ took part in (two against West Indies ‘A’ and one against England Lions).

The India Under-19s are currently in Sri Lanka but Dravid is not a part of the coaching set-up for that tour due to his India ‘A’ commitments. 


