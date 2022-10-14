"Rahul Dravid stopped Tendulkar and Ganguly from playing"- 5 stories you might not know about India's T20 World Cup campaigns

The much-anticipated ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled to start on Sunday, October 16, in Australia. There are 16 participants in the mega event, including India. The Men in Blue won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007.

Since then, the Asian giants have participated in all the T20 World Cup events played so far. Over the years, there have been quite a few controversies surrounding the Indian team.

Last year, selectors raised eyebrows by dropping Yuzvendra Chahal from the T20 World Cup squad and selecting inexperienced spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Rahul Chahar. The reason behind it was that the selectors wanted someone who could bowl quicker in the air.

There have been similar incidents in the past as well, which might have gone unnoticed by some fans. Before the new edition of the T20 World Cup, here are five lesser-known stories from India's previous campaigns.

#1 When Rahul Dravid stopped Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly from playing in T20 World Cup 2007

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda two years ago, former Indian coach and manager Lalchand Rajput disclosed that Rahul Dravid asked his teammates Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly not to play in the inaugural T20 World Cup.

Explaining why India fielded a young side in the inaugural edition of the mega event, Rajput said:

"Yes, it is true (Rahul Dravid stopped Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly from playing the 2007 T20 World Cup).

"Rahul Dravid was the captain in England and some players came directly from England to Johannesburg (for the T20 World Cup) so they said let's give an opportunity to the youngsters."

#2 How much did MS Dhoni charge to become India's mentor in T20 World Cup 2021?

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni captained the team in all T20 World Cups from 2007 to 2016. In 2021, he became the team's mentor after retirement. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly disclosed that Dhoni did not even charge a single rupee for his services.

"Dhoni will not charge anything to mentor the Indian team," Ganguly said.

#3 Jersey launched but canceled

Ahead of the ICC WT20 2012, India launched a brand new jersey with a tri-color on one shoulder. Big names attended the launch event. However, the BCCI reverted to the kit worn in the 2011 World Cup just before the mega event.

"It's our decision to ask the players to wear the jersey which they had used during the 2011 World Cup," BCCI official Ratnakar Shetty had said in an interview with The Times of India.

#4 How MS Dhoni became the Indian captain?

Sportstar @sportstarweb



#SSConclave



#LetsTalkSports



sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/dhoni-… Former BCCI president and #CSK owner N. Srinivasan reveals how M. S. Dhoni was appointed the captain of the Indian team ahead of the inaugural men's World T20 in 2007. Former BCCI president and #CSK owner N. Srinivasan reveals how M. S. Dhoni was appointed the captain of the Indian team ahead of the inaugural men's World T20 in 2007.#SSConclave#LetsTalkSports sportstar.thehindu.com/cricket/dhoni-…

MS Dhoni was surprisingly named the Indian skipper for the inaugural edition of the mega event in 2007. The wicketkeeper-batter went on to lead the nation to the top of world cricket in subsequent years.

Earlier this year, former BCCI President N Srinivasan disclosed the story behind Dhoni becoming the Indian captain during the Sportstar South Sports Conclave and said:

"He [Rahul Dravid] was not satisfied with himself. Sachin said "I will not be the captain". Then who? Everybody looked around the room. I had a bird's eye view of the whole situation.

"Then he [Sharad Pawar] pointed at a tall fellow with long hair. The idea was not that he would succeed. Almost facetiously he pointed and it turned out that the man's name was Dhoni and the rest is history."

Fans should note that Sharad Pawar was the BCCI President at that time. He immediately called Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar and Professor Ratnakar Shetty after Dravid stepped down. Soon after, Dhoni was named the new captain.

#5 Original venue for the last India vs Pakistan match in India

Firstpost Sports @FirstpostSports 2016 ICC World Twenty20: India, Pakistan in same group, to clash on 19 March at Dharamsala bit.ly/1OVzi6q 2016 ICC World Twenty20: India, Pakistan in same group, to clash on 19 March at Dharamsala bit.ly/1OVzi6q https://t.co/BRSS4SHQcc

The last time India and Pakistan played a cricket match on Indian soil was back in 2016. Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium was initially supposed to host the match, but the game was later moved to Kolkata's Eden Gardens due to security and political reasons.

“I don’t know how will the fans react. Himachal government has embarrassed the country…Thousands of people who have already planned this well in advance, I don’t know how they will react when the state falls short of providing security and creating a good atmosphere," the then BCCI secretary Anurag Thakur had commented.

It will be interesting to see which Indian venue hosts the India vs Pakistan match if it happens in the 2023 World Cup.

Poll : 0 votes