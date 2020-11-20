Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli: Priya Punia reveals her cricketing idols

The rising star of the Indian women's cricket team, Priya Punia, participated in an Instagram Q and A session on Thursday, where she disclosed that she idolized former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid and the current Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

The fans asked her several exciting questions on during the interaction. Priya Punia revealed during the session that she would have been a badminton player had she not made it big on the cricket field. The 24-year-old also named cover drive as her favorite cricketing shot.

Next, there was a question about her cricketing idols. Punia, who has played five ODIs and three T20Is for the Women in Blue, took the names of Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli.

Priya Punia said she idolizes Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid have influenced many Indian youngsters

Not only Priya Punia, but almost every upcoming cricketer wishes to inculcate Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid's qualities into their game. Both players achieved incredible success at the international level. While Kohli still has many years of cricket left in him, Dravid has retired and is now working hard to prepare the next generation of stars.

Rahul Dravid played 164 Tests, 344 ODIs, and a solitary T20I for the Indian cricket team. Nicknamed The Wall, Dravid holds the record for facing the most deliveries in international cricket. The former Rajasthan Royals captain aggregated over 24,000 runs for the Indian team.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has taken giant strides in the cricket world during the last decade. He has established himself as one of the best all-format batsmen in modern cricket. The Delhiite has 70 international centuries to his name, while he is also the leading run-getter in IPL history.

Since Priya Punia is a batswoman herself, it was no surprise that she admires these two Indian batting stalwarts.