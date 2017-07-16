Dravid, Zaheer have been humiliated by the BCCI, says Ramachandra Guha

Guha had previously slammed the BCCI for the ouster of Anil Kumble.

Guha has slammed the BCCI once again

What’s the story?

Former member of the Committee of Administrators, Ramachandra Guha has slammed the BCCI once again, this time for their ambiguous nature of treatment meted out to Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan.

"The shameful treatment of Anil Kumble has now been compounded by the cavalier treatment of Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid," Guha tweeted.

"Kumble, Dravid and Zaheer were true greats of the game who gave it all on the field. They did not deserve this public humiliation," he added.

The Details

Kumble, Dravid and Zaheer were true greats of the game who gave it all on the field. They did not deserve this public humiliation. — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) July 16, 2017

Apparently, the BCCI has now done a complete U-turn on the appointments of Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid as the bowling and batting consultant for the Indian team.

However, the BCCI now maintains that those appointments were mere recommendations made by the CAC and that any decision will only be made after the head coach gives it a go ahead.

This has once again thrown the entire process into complete jeopardy and the BCCI is cornered for its lack of communication and any sort of process.

Guha is seemingly voicing the concern of cricket fans all over the country who are not entirely comfortable with what is happening in the Indian board.

In case you didn’t know...

As has been mentioned above, a lot of deliberation went into the appointment of Ravi Shastri, Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid as the men-in-charge of Indian cricket.

BCCI released a press statement on July 11.

It said, "The BCCI announces the appointment of Mr. Ravi Shastri as the Head Coach, Mr. Zaheer Khan as the Bowling Consultant and Mr. Rahul Dravid who will be the Overseas Batting Consultant (Test cricket) for the Indian Cricket Team."

However, this sudden U-turn might be an indication of the lack of trust within the board. According to reports, Shastri wants his say in the appointment of his support staff and the BCCI seemingly has agreed to it.

There have been speculations which say that Shastri wants B Arun as the bowling coach.

What's next?

Also, the board has carved out yet another committee to decide if Zaheer and Dravid are needed at all, and their terms of engagement if they are.

This committee will comprise acting BCCI president CK Khanna, secretary Amitabh Choudhary and CoA member Diana Edulji. They will have a meeting with Ravi Shastri and it will be convened by BCCI CEO Rahul Johri.

Author's Take

The BCCI is in a complete mess right now and there seems to be no clarity or direction with respect to decisions made.

The several committees which they have formed are only adding to the drama and it would be advised if the board sits down and follows a process for the entire sequence of events is looking like a farcical drama as of now.

Also read: Ganguly, Tendulkar and Laxman write a flaming letter to the BCCI, slam CoA's allegations