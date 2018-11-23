Rain pain for Virat Kohli's men, India crash out of World T20 and more - Cricket News Today, 23rd November 2018

It was a day to forget for Indian men's as well as women's teams

Both the Indian men and women's teams endured a tough day as rain and sluggish pitch proved to be their undoing in their respective assignments. While Virat Kohli's men were left frustrated by the persistent rain at Melbourne, Harmanpreet Kaur's women failed to adapt to a slow surface and succumbed to England in the World T20 semi-final at Antigua.

In other news, South African pacer Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the Proteas' upcoming home series against Pakistan due to a knee injury. Meanwhile, Shannon Gabriel will miss West Indies' next Test at Mirpur after breaching ICC's Code of Conduct.

Here are all of today's important developments from the cricket world.

#4 Lungi Ngidi ruled out of Pakistan series

Lungi Ngidi will be out of action for the next three months

Young pace Lungi Ngidi will play no part in South Africa's upcoming home assignment against Pakistan. Having injured his knee during the recently completed T20I against Australia, the right-arm seamer will be out of action for the next three months at least.

South Africa team manager Mohammed Moosajee stated, "Lungi fell awkwardly while fielding during the T20I against Australia last Sunday. He underwent investigations and further assessments with knee specialists upon his return to South Africa, which revealed a significant ligament injury to the right knee. Due to the significant nature of the injury, he will require a minimum of 12 weeks of rest and rehabilitation to make a successful return to play."

Pakistan are set to visit South Africa for a tour comprising three Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is during December to February.

