Suresh Raina dreams of playing in 2019 World Cup final against Pakistan or Australia

Suresh Raina opened about how he sees himself as a cricketer in the next few years.

What's the story?

Suresh Raina opened up on what his targets are for the next two years in cricket. He is assured of his spot in the Indian team for the 2019 World Cup and he revealed that he is now focused on attaining complete fitness in order to deliver his best while playing for his country.

Raina also mentioned that he wants his daughter to cheer for him while he plays in the World Cup. Talking about his dream, he said, "I am playing the 2019 World Cup in England. It’s the final. India is playing Australia or Pakistan. And I hit the winning shot, a four. She is clapping in the stands. The tricolour is flying. Everyone is cheering for me. That’s what I want. That’s what I dream of."

"I don’t care about money, name-fame … all that will be there, and I have done it already. But there’s no greater kick than playing for India, with fans cheering", he added.

In case you didn't know...

Raina played a key role in India's successful campaign during the 2011 World Cup. However, in the past two years, he could not make a mark with his performance on the field.

The last time he played in a white jersey was against Australia in 2015 in which he failed to score substantial runs. Over time, he was replaced in the squad by young cricketers as he failed to win the trust of the selectors.

The details

Last week, it was reported that Raina failed in the yo-yo endurance test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Despite working so hard towards building his physical fitness, Raina could not perform according to the expectations. Hence, he is determined to put in more effort and prepare for his comeback.

Raina also stated that he still has about five-six years of cricket left in him. He explained that he draws his motivation from his family. He is now aiming to deliver his best in the next few years when he will play for his country.

What's next?

Raina will go through a tough training regimen in order to attain complete physical and mental fitness so that he can return to the team soon.

Author's take

The 30-year-old batsman was behind some incredibly magical moments. However, his consistent failure on the field in the past two years took a toll on the trust that everyone thrust upon him. Hence, it is crucial for Raina to bring back that kind of ferocious hitting that one expects as soon as they hear his name.