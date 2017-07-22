Rajeev Shukla's congratulatory post for Indian Women's Cricket team goes wrong, Twitteratti doesn't spare him

The IPL Chairman had a slip of words, using Champions Trophy instead of the World Cup.

by Pranjal Mech News 22 Jul 2017, 13:30 IST

The Twitterati didn't spare Shukla even though he took down the erroneous spot upon realising his mistake

The Indian Women's Cricket team are on the brink of a maiden World Cup triumph after defeating reigning champions and pre-tournament favourites Australia in the semi-final on Thursday.

While the women's cricket team often fail to attract even half of the attention the men's side receives, things were different on Thursday as the Twitterati were out in full force to congratulate the side, especially Harmanpreet Kaur, who produced one of the best World Cup knocks ever, remaining undefeated on 171 off just 115 balls.

Celebrities took to social media to express their joy at seeing India pull off a brilliant victory over the Aussies, but senior BCCI official and IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla might be regretting that decision as his erroneous post, where he congratulated the team for reaching the Champions Trophy final instead of the World Cup, sparked outrage on Twitter.

The mistake must have been prompted by the fact that the Indian men's cricket team had reached the Champions Trophy final only a month back before losing to arch-rivals Pakistan.

Though he took down the Tweet when he realised his mistake, it was too late too little as the Twitteratti tore into Shukla for his misinformed Tweet, accusing that it showed how much women's cricket lagged behind in getting the deserved praise when compared to their male counterparts.

So the man at the helm doesn't even know if its the WWC or the Champions Trophy. Disgrace and Shame on his part @ShuklaRajiv — Tushar Tayal (@tusharrocks) July 21, 2017

@ShuklaRajiv congrats 4 CT17 instd of #WWC17 it happns whn politician involvd in crckt board.it proves only crcktrs shld be allowd in @BCCI — Uttam Patel (@uttampatel) July 22, 2017

Congratulations to @ShuklaRajiv for making it to president of India ??? pic.twitter.com/w9lyPccaBn — Manoj Kumar (@manojkbokaro) July 22, 2017

Getting trolled on Twitter is nothing new as the likes of Bangladesh speedster Mustafizur Rahim found out while congratulating the West Indies Women's cricket team after their victory at the ICC World T20 by addressing them as "guys"

The irony though is that Rajeev Shukla himself had lent his support to Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan after the hate he had received from radical elements for posting a picture of himself along with his wife, advising the 32-year-old to ignore the trolls.

Irfan Pathan! Let them troll you Just don't bother them They are the people of narrow mentality — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) July 18, 2017

It seems it is his turn to do so now.