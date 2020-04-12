Ramiz Raja bats for India-Pakistan series at neutral venue

The former Pakistan cricketer believes that fans need to promote the idea of organising the bilateral series.

The last bilateral series which took place between India and Pakistan was back in 2012/13.

Ramiz Raja [PC: Twitter]

Former Pakistan cricketer, Ramiz Raja has expressed his desire to see India and Pakistan facing off in a bilateral series sometime in the near future.

In a recent YouTube video, Raja claimed that the strained relations between the two countries are only visible during a cricket match and further stated that a series between India and Pakistan could help ease the unwanted tensions.

"I don't know why there is unwanted pressure in cricket. Through cricket, we can learn and understand each other. We need to take a chance. I am ready for an India-Pakistan series," Raja said.

Raja turned the clock back to 2004 when India toured Pakistan. The cricketer-turned-pundit spoke about how the Indian fans and Pakistan fans were made to sit together to ease the friction, which he claims worked out well for the series.

The 57-year-old also stressed on the need for fans to promote the idea of the two cricketing giants squaring off, while recognising the requirement for the concept to take shape gradually.

"We need to take baby steps. In the 2019 World Cup, the India-Pakistan match was a high point. The broadcasters, administrators need the India-Pakistan match. Fans need to push for the matches to be organised in a neutral venue," he added.

Pakistan's tour of India in 2012-13 was the last time the two countries faced off in a bilateral series. While there have been a lot of calls from big names such as Shoaib Akhtar and Raja himself to organise a bilateral series, it remains to be seen if their suggestions are taken into consideration.