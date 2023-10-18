Rampant Rohit to Super Siraj: Gautam Gambhir, Wasim Akram analyze Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments from IND vs PAK 2023 World Cup match

Former opener Gautam Gambhir and Pakistan legend Wasim Akram have shared their views on the Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments, powered by hdfclife.com, from India’s seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

The Men in Blue came up with an impressive performance to maintain their unbeaten streak against their arch-rivals in the ICC event. Bowling first after winning the toss, India cleaned up Pakistan for 191 and then chased down the target in 30.3 overs.

Asked who he would pick as the “Jeet Ka Insurance” player from the India-Pakistan match, Wasim named Indian captain Rohit Sharma for his 86 of 63 balls. Gambhir said that it is difficult to pick one player. He commented that the entire bowling unit deserves credit. He opined:

“They restricted the opposition to 191. Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj - all of them bowled really well. Full credit to them.”

"They restricted the opposition to 191. Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj - all of them bowled really well. Full credit to them."

Moving on to the top Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments of the India-Pakistan game. Akram praised both the captaincy and batting of the star cricketer and stated:

“Before batting, he was also brilliant with his captaincy. I have said before as well that he is one of the best white ball players in world cricket. He makes it look so easy, one feels the bowler has no pace and can’t swing it. But on the screen, the pace is 140-145 kph. He is a treat to watch.”

Rohit's knock of 86 saved India from further trouble after they lost Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli cheaply and helped them secure a famous win.

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj’s spell of 2/50 features at the second spot in the list of top Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments from the India-Pakistan match. Siraj dismissed Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam. According to Gambhir, Siraj’s attitude is what makes his stand out. He elaborated:

“After a long time, we have got a bowler whose attitude is such that even if he is leaking runs or bowling very well, he gives his 100 percent to every ball. He has never slowed down his pace. He has kept bowling like a fast bowler. That comes with attitude.”

Indian management's faith in Siraj's talent is giving them wonderful returns.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s 2/35 rounds off the list of top Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments from the India-Pakistan clash. Speaking about Kuldeep, Akram made a big prediction and said:

“I had predicted during the Asia Cup that Kuldeep will play a big role if India go on to win the World Cup. It is very difficult to read him. We saw during the Asia Cup and here as well, people like Iftikhar Ahmed are not able to read his googly and flipper.”

Kuldeep dismissed Saud Shakeel (6) and Iftikhar Ahmed (4) in one over to derail Pakistan's innings. The spinner's consistency with the ball over the last year and a half has served as life insurance for the team.

“I used to wear my right pad first” - Wasim Akram on his batting superstition

Over the years, a number of cricketers have had their superstitions, ranging from amusing to bizarre. Asked about his, superstition, Akram revealed:

“Before going out to bat, I used to wear my right pad first. I don’t know why, but I used to just do it.”

"Before going out to bat, I used to wear my right pad first. I don't know why, but I used to just do it."

He, however, admitted that it did not make any difference. Akram would also agree that no superstition or habit can aid a cricketer as much as practice and proper planning.