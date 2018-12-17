Ranji Trophy 2018/19, Round 6, Day 4: Tripura, Vidarbha, Sikkim, Services and Saurashtra register wins on the final day

The fourth and final day of matches saw Tripura and Services register 10 wicket wins over their opponents.

The defending champions Vidarbha registered a thumping 118 runs win over Railways. While Saurashtra defeated Maharashtra by 5 wickets, Sikkim defeated Mizoram by 105 runs.

Out of the 17 matches played in Round 6, 10 matches ended in a result while 7 matches ended with teams taking first innings lead.

Elite Group A

Mumbai versus Baroda (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

The match between Mumbai and Baroda ended in a draw. Starting the fourth day at 20 for 2, Mumbai had scored 307 for 7 when the play ended.

Mumbai 465 in 92.5 overs (SS Iyer 178, Siddhesh Lad 130, Hardik Pandya 5/81, Bhargav Bhatt 4/76) and 307 for 7 in 84 overs (Shivam Dube 76, Ranjane 64, Kerkar 56, Auti 42, Tare 8, Hardik Pandya 2/21, Arothe 2/51) Baroda 436 in 146 overs (Vishnu Solanki 133*, Waghmode 114, Hardik Pandya 73, Roston Dias 4/99, Shivam Dube 1/100, Ranjane 3/62)

Mumbai 3, Baroda 1.

Railways versus Vidarbha (Karnail Singh Stadium, Delhi)

The defending champions Vidarbha defeated Railways by 118 runs. Starting the fourth day at 19 for 1, Railways were bowled out for 124 runs in their second innings.

Vidarbha 331 in 110.3 overs (Karnewar 94, Faiz Fazal 53, Wadkar 48, Avinash Yadav 5/78) and 147 in 50.5 overs (Sarwate 39, Sanjay 26, Harsh Tyagi 7/41) beat Railways 236 in 88.5 overs (Pratham Singh 95, Nitin Bhille 37, Anureet Singh 22, Wakhare 5/71, Sarwate 3/66) and 124 in 32.2 overs (NS Bhille 19, Harsh Tyagi 15, Sarwate 6/43, Pratham Singh 9, Sarwate 1/11) by 118 runs.

Vidarbha 6, Railways 0.

Gujarat versus Karnataka (Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat)

The match between Gujarat and Karnataka ended in a draw. Starting the fourth day at 187 for 3, Gujarat were bowled out for 345 runs. Chasing the target of 173 runs to win, Karnataka had made 107 for 4 before play ended.

Karnataka 389 in 121 overs (Shreyas Gopal 93, Devdutt Padikkal 74, Vinay Kumar 51, Nagwaswalla 3/48, Axar Patel 3/84, Piyush Chawla 4/99) and 107 for 4 in 27 overs (Mayank Agarwal 53, Samarth 33, Axar Patel 3/45) Gujarat 216 in 69.4 overs (Priyank Panchal 74, Mehul Patel 31*, Vinay Kumar 2/33, Shreyas Gopal 2/21) 345 in (Juneja 98, RH Bhatt 91, Merai 74, K Gowtham 4/80, RG More 4/61,)

Karnataka 3, Gujarat 1.

Maharashtra versus Saurashtra (Golf Course Stadium, Nasik)

Saurashtra defeated Maharashtra by 5 wickets on the final day. Starting the day at 157 for 3, Maharashtra were bowled out for 267. Chasing the target of 117 runs to win, Saurashtra won the match by 5 wickets.

Saurashtra 398 in 136.3 overs (Vishwaraj Jadeja 97, Snell Patel 84, Makvana 42, Sanklecha 6/103) and 120 for 5 in 34.1 overs (Desai 44, Vasavada 28, Bachhav 2/41, Khurana 2/35) beat Maharashtra 247 in 70.2 overs (Kedar Jadhav 99, Chirag Khurana 30, Sakariya 6/63, Unadkat 2/50, D Jadeja 1/44) and 267 in 75.2 overs (Rohit Motwani 120*, D Jadeja 7/55, HR Rathod 2/35) by 5 wickets

Saurashtra 6, Maharashtra 0.

Elite Group B

Himachal Pradesh versus Andhra Pradesh (Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, Nadun)

The match between Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh ended in a draw. Starting the fourth day at 175 for 1, Andhra Pradesh were bowled out for 284.

Himachal Pradesh 460 in 144.4 overs (Prashant Chopra 65, Kalsi 120, Amit Kumar 65, Mayank Dagar 41, Jaiswal 32, Rishi Dhawan 76, G Manish 3/102, Ayyappa 2/103, Shoaib Md Khan 2/99) Andhra Pradesh 157 in 45 overs (Sai Krishna 74, Pankaj Jaiswal 5/43, Arpit Guleria 2/43) and 284 in 100.5 overs (Gnaneshwar 103, Prasanth 52, Gurvinder Singh 3/62, Mayank Dagar 3/89, Guleria 2/25, Chopra 1/28)

Himachal Pradesh 3, Andhra Pradesh 1.

Hyderabad versus Bengal (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad)

Bengal earned 3 points with a first innings lead. Starting the fourth day at 204 for 4, Hyderabad were bowled out for 312. In their second innings, Bengal had scored 49 for 1 before the match ended.

Bengal 336 in 120.3 overs (Easwaran 186, Majmudar 32, Sudip Chatterjee 32, Ravi Kiran 4/46) and 49 for 1 in 14 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 30*, Milind 1/14) Hyderabad 312 in 123.1 overs (Rohit Rayudu 93, HP Agarwal 65, Sairam 39, Tanmay Agarwal 18, Ashok Dinda 4/88, Mukesh Kumar 4/54)

Bengal 3, Hyderabad 1.

Punjab versus Tamil Nadu (PCA Stadium, Mohali)

The match between Tamil Nadu and Punjab ended in a draw. Starting the fourth and final day at 166 for 3, Tamil Nadu had scored 383 for 6 before the match ended.

Punjab 479 in 118.5 overs (Shubman Gill 268, Mandeep Singh 50, Yuvraj Singh 41, Gurkeerat Singh Mann 48, Sai Kishore 6/107, Natarajan 1/82) Tamil Nadu 215 in 85 overs (Vijay Shankar 71, Baba Aparajith 40, Manpreet Gony 5/55, Baltej Singh 3/45) and 383 for 6 in 121 overs ( Baba Indrajith 93, Dinesh Karthik 74, Mukund 74, Jagadeesan 50, Sandeep Sharma 2/92, Yuvraj Singh 2/29)

Punjab 3, Tamil Nadu 1.

Tripura versus Goa (Police Training Academy Ground, Agartala)

Tripura registered their first win of the 2018/19 season beating Goa by 10 wickets. Starting the fourth day at 113 for 3, Goa were bowled out for 173. Tripura chased the target with ease.

Tripura 358 in 115.4 overs (Pratyush Singh 110, RH Saha 68*, Amit Verma 3/87, LA Garg 3/107, K Das 1/52) and 9 for 0 in 0.5 overs (Banik 4*) beat Goa 192 in 89.4 overs (Kauthankar 79, Prabhudesai 34, AK Sarkar 4/29, AS Sarkar 3/42, Harmeet Singh 2/33) and 173 in 62.2 overs (Prabhudesai 65, Amonkar 29, Murasingh 3/55, Harmeet Singh 3/46) by 10 wickets

Tripura 7, Goa 0.

Services versus Assam (Palam A Stadium, Delhi)

Services defeated Assam by 10 wickets on the fourth and final day. Starting the fourth day at 83 for 3, Assam were bowled out for 256. Chasing the target of 72 runs to win, Services' openers chased down the target with ease.

Services 396 in 136.4 overs (Rajat Paliwal 180*, Navneet Singh 79, Ranjit Mali 2/60, Mukhtar Hussain 2/82, JN Kalita 3/99) and 75 for 0 in 18.1 overs (Paliwal 39*, Navneet Singh 31*) beat Assam 211 in 98.5 overs (Amit Sinha 56, Gokul Sharma 49, Pandey 5/74, Pathaina 3/75, Khalid 2/22) and 256 in 86 overs (Gokul Sharma 56, Purkayastha 74, RK Das 41, PP Das 27, Pathania 5/56, Bamal 2/53) by 10 wickets

Services 7, Assam 0.

Jharkhand versus Uttar Pradesh (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, Lucknow)

The match between Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh ended in a draw. Starting the fourth day at 143 for 2, Jharkhand declared their innings at 213 for 5. Chasing the target of 325 runs to win, Uttar Pradesh had scored 175 for 1 when the match ended.

Jharkhand 354 in 116.1 overs (Nadeem 109, Ishank Jaggi 95, Ishan Kishan 54, Dhruv Pratap Singh 6/105) and 213 for 5 d in 56 overs (Deobrat 78, Ishan Kishan 53, Yash Dayal 3/49) Uttar Pradesh 243 in 66 overs (Suresh Raina 75, RK Singh 53, Priyam Garg 54, Rahul Shukla 5/65, Varun Aaron 4/59) and 174 for 1 in 56 overs (Priyam Garg 80*, Mohammad Saif 64*, Varun Aaron 1/5)

Jharkhand 3, Uttar Pradesh 1.

Plate Group

Mizoram versus Sikkim ( Johrat Stadium, Jorhat)

Sikkim defeated Mizoram by 105 runs. Starting the final day at 162 for 8, Mizoram were bowled out for 236.

Sikkim 332 in 89.5 overs (Milind Kumar 139, Bipul Sharma 50, SA Khadir 3/74, Lalbiakrema 2/74, AL Rajput 2/36) and 169 in 49.1 overs (Bipul Sharma 65, Lamichaney 28, Thapa 43, T Kohli 5/39, SA Khadir 3/50) beat Mizoram 161 in 57 overs (Taruwar Kohli 74, IH Chaudhary 5/57) and 236 in 74.5 overs (T Kohli 156, Ralte 32, IH Chaudhry 6/111) by 105 runs.

Sikkim 6, Mizoram 0.

Uttarakhand versus Nagaland (Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun)

The match between Nagaland and Uttarakhand ended in a draw. Starting the final day at 182 for 4, Nagaland batted the whole day scoring 467 for 7.

Uttarakhand 557 in 151.5 overs (Vineet Saxena 185, VS Panwar 101, Mayank Mishra 58, Karn Veer Kaushal 48, Pawan Suyal 2/104, Rachit Bhatia 2/48, A Kazi 3/124) Nagaland 207 in 59.4 overs (Jonathan 69, KB Pawan 46, Deepak Dhapola 5/49) and 467 for 7 in 127 overs (Abrar Kazi 157*, Lohchab 44*, Rupero 85, KB Pawan 46, Mayank Mishra 3/82, Rangarajan 2/60)

Uttarakhand 3, Nagaland 1.

The next round matches will take place from December 22, 2018.

