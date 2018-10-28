Ranji Trophy 2018-19: Top 3 favorites to win the trophy

Vidarbha won the Ranji Trophy 2017-18

Ranji Trophy is India's premier domestic competition which is played amongst various states within the country. Played every year within the months of October and February, the 4-day competition is the gateway for many budding cricketers to fall into the eyes of the national selectors.

Although selection based on IPL is increasing nowadays, players who perform in the Ranji Trophy have never been ignored as this competition is the true test of one's grit and character.

Mumbai has been the most successful team in the Ranji Trophy, having won the trophy more than 40 times. Although they have failed to win the trophy in the last few years, they look set to clinch the trophy this time.

Karnataka is the second best behind Mumbai and they have dominated the domestic circuit in recent times. Many of their players have gone on to represent India and they will need their new breed of youngsters to help them perform well.

Vidharbha is the defending champions after a surprise victory last year. This year, the competition will be more interesting as many India discards will playing in the tournament.

These 3 teams are the favourites to lift the trophy in February based on their team composition and performances in recent years.

#3 Tamil Nadu

Baba Aparjith will lead them this time

The team from South India have always failed to reach their expectations despite having a superb team and a competitive T-20 league within the state. Although they won the Vijay Hazare trophy a couple of seasons back, their performance has been disappointing to be fair.

However, Tamil Nadu now has a crop of players who are on the fringe of the national call-up, and this will motivate them to perform well this edition. Baba Aparjith, a youngster has been appointed as the captain and he will lead a team with youth and experience.

Players such as Vijay, Ashwin, Karthik, Washington Sundar and Vijay Shankar are in and out of the national team and they will be playing some games in the Ranji Trophy this year. This will complement nicely with youngsters such as N Jagadeeshan, Rahil Shah and V Koushik who will have a crucial part to play in this edition.

Tamil Nadu will hope that their past performances do not come back to haunt them, and they perform to their potential in this Ranji season.

