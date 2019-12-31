Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw named in Mumbai's squad to face Karnataka

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

Prithvi Shaw (left) and Ajinkya Rahane (right)

Indian Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane and youngster Prithvi Shaw will feature together in Mumbai's clash against in-form Karnataka in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Both right-handers were named in the 15-member squad for their game on January 3. Shaw scored a blistering double-hundred against Baroda, resulting in an easy win for Mumbai. Rahane, however, failed to fire against Railways as Mumbai ended up losing the match by 10 wickets at the Wankhade Stadium. This will, in all likeliness be Shaw's last assignment before heading for the tour of New Zealand with India A squad.

Indian team regulars Shreyas Iyer and youngster Shivam Dube didn't find a place in the squad as they are away on Indian duty. Both the players received a lot of slack on social media for failing to turn up for Mumbai's Ranji Trophy loss to Railways at the Wankhade Stadium, the same reason which saw Shardul Thakur missing out from a place in the squad.

Out-of-favour Sarfaraz Khan was named in the squad to face Karnataka. Going through a purple patch as far as his batting exploits are concerned, Suryakumar Yadav will captain a strong Mumbai side while Aditya Tare will play the role of Yadav's deputy.

Mumbai squad

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Aditya Tare (VC), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Siddhesh Lad, Shams Mulani, Vinayak Bhoir, Shashank Attarde, Royston Dias, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Shetty and Eknath Kerkar.

Karnataka Squad

Abhimanyu Mithun, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair (C), Ronit More, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dega Nischal, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal (VC), Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhishek Reddy, Pavan Deshpande, David Mathias, Rohan Kadam, Praveen Dubey, V Koushik, Prateek Jain, Srinivas Sharath, Sharath BR, Devdutt Padikkal, KS Devaiah.