Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Ishan Porel hopes to continue his good form for India 'A'; says he has a knack to get good batsmen out

Ishan Porel plays for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy

What's the story?

U-19 World Cup winner, Ishan Porel has expressed his readiness to play for India 'A' in the upcoming tour of New Zealand. Porel referred to his U-19 World Cup experience and mentioned that he has an idea about the conditions in New Zealand. Besides, he even boasted of his ability to get the good batsmen out.

The background

Bengal clashed with Andhra Pradesh in the third round of Ranji Trophy 2019-20. Batting first, Bengal posted a total of 289 runs on the board. In reply, Andhra Pradesh could only score 181 runs as Ishan Porel's 4-wicket haul sent them packing. Porel picked up the wickets of Hanuma Vihari, Ricky Bhui, Srikar Bharat, and Yarra Prithviraj in that innings. The match ended in a draw but Bengal secured three points for their first innings lead.

The heart of the matter

Talking to IANS after dismissing Andhra Pradesh's three main batsmen, Porel said:

"Hanuma Vihari's wicket is the most satisfying. He is technically very sound and a current India player. I got him out with a bouncer in the Deodhar Trophy. I do have a knack of getting good batsmen out."

When asked about his preparations for the upcoming New Zealand tour, he replied:

"I have played there before. I know somewhat what the conditions can be. I am going at the same time maybe 15-20 days apart. It won't be a big difference. The way I am bowling here, hopefully if I can continue will do well."

He led the Bengal pace attack in this match as Ashok Dinda and Mohammed Shami were not available. The fast bowler expressed his feelings over the same and signed off by saying:

"I am in good form and I am enjoying that. I have no pressure."

What's next?

Ishan will continue to play for Bengal in the upcoming games until he leaves for New Zealand with the India 'A' team.