Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Jasprit Bumrah to play for Gujarat to prove fitness

Jasprit Bumrah will be making a comeback to the Indian team after being included in India's T20I squad versus Sri Lanka and the ODI squad for Australia. But he will be proving his fitness by playing for his Ranji Trophy team Gujarat against Kerala. All the eyes will be on Bumrah as chief selector MSK Prasad himself will also be present for the game to see how much Bumrah has recovered and how ready he is to feature for India.

In his last series before the stress fracture, Bumrah took a hattrick against the West Indies and became only the third Indian to achieve this feat after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan. Since then, Bumrah has been dearly missed by India since he has evolved into India's strike bowler in all three formats. 62 Test wickets in 12 games to go with 103 ODI and 51 T20I scalps shows the impact he has had in his relatively short international career.

Gujarat will be upbeat about Bumrah's return and after a comfortable win over Hyderabad, will look to beat Kerala who are coming off a defeat against Bengal at home. While Bumrah will be Gujarat's main man, Kerala will be hoping for Sanju Samson to continue his good form with the bat.