Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Mayank Agarwal rested for Karnataka's game against Mumbai; Rahane and Shaw in line to feature

Shashwat.Kumar FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 01, 2020

Jan 01, 2020 IST

Mayank has been rested from Karnataka's next Ranji Trophy match

What’s the story?

Mayank Agarwal has been rested from Karnataka’s upcoming Ranji Trophy fixture against Mumbai, following a request made by the BCCI. Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw, on the other hand, are expected to feature when the teams clash swords from the 3rd of January.

In case you didn’t know

Agarwal had become a permanent feature in the Indian Test squad across 2019 and plundered a truckload of runs, especially in the home series against Bangladesh and South Africa.

The heart of the matter

Agarwal, akin to Rahane and Shaw has been selected to represent India A for the upcoming tour to New Zealand as the Indians look to prepare their premier Test batsmen for the challenge that lies ahead.

The tour begins on the 17th of January with the players expected to travel to the Southern Hemisphere nation on the 10th of January.

However, in light of the Karnataka right-hander’s workload, a decision has been taken to withdraw him from his state’s Ranji Trophy encounter against Mumbai.

As for the Mumbai pair, they’re in line to take part in the contest, with Rahane only being touted to play the second four-day game of the New Zealand tour, which incidentally is in February.

Shaw, meanwhile, has been allowed to make himself available for as many matches as possible, considering his recent return from a back-dated 8-month doping ban.

What’s next?

Mumbai were trounced in their last Ranji Trophy game against Railways whereas Karnataka emerged from a tricky tussle with a draw, although they conceded the first-innings lead to Himachal Pradesh.

Thus, both outfits would be looking to resurrect their campaign and get into the ascendancy early, especially keeping in mind the gruelling nature of the domestic season.