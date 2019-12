Ranji Trophy 2019-20: When and where to watch, full schedule and fixtures

Two times defending champions Vidarbha

A total of 38 teams are set to take part in the 86th edition of the Ranji Trophy, starting today. 169 games are scheduled to be played between December 9 and March 13 as part of India's premier domestic tournament.

Vidarbha will enter the competition with an aim to win it for the third time in a row, having won the 2017-18 and 2018-19 titles earlier. Vidarbha beat Delhi by nine wickets in 2018 to win their maiden Ranji Trophy title and followed it up with a 78-run victory over Saurashtra earlier this year to capture their second successive title.

Group A and B will comprise of nine teams each while Group C and the Plate division will have 10 teams.

When and where to watch Ranji Trophy 2019-20

Ranji Trophy 2019-20 can be streamed live on Hotstar and some matches will be telecasted live on the Star Sports network.

Ranji Trophy 2019-20- Groups

Group A

Andhra, Bengal, Delhi, Gujarat, Hyderabad, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Vidarbha

Group B

Baroda, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Railways, Saurashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh

Group C

Assam, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Services, Tripura, Uttarakhand

Plate Group

Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim

Ranji Trophy 2019-20- Fixtures

Dec 09 – Dec 12- Round 1

Hyderabad vs Gujarat, Elite Group A

Nagaland vs Meghalaya, Plate

Manipur vs Mizoram, Plate

Goa vs Sikkim, Plate

Chandigarh vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate

Bihar vs Puducherry, Plate

Tripura vs Jharkhand, Elite Group C

Assam vs Services, Elite Group C

Uttarakhand vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group C

Haryana vs Maharashtra, Elite Group C

Chhattisgarh vs Odisha, Elite Group C

Kerala vs Delhi, Elite Group A and B

Rajasthan vs Punjab, Elite Group A and B

Andhra vs Vidarbha, Elite Group A and B

Himachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra, Elite Group A and B

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Elite Group A and B

Uttar Pradesh vs Railways, Elite Group A and B

Baroda vs Mumbai, Elite Group A and B

Dec 17– Dec 20- Round 2

Maharashtra vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group C

Odisha vs Services, Elite Group C

Assam vs Jharkhand, Elite Group C

Chandigarh vs Bihar, Plate

Puducherry vs Sikkim, Plate

Goa vs Meghalaya, Plate

Manipur vs Nagaland, Plate

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram, Plate

Haryana vs Tripura, Elite Group C

Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group C

Kerala vs Bengal, Elite Group A and B

Punjab vs Hyderabad, Elite Group A and B

Vidarbha vs Rajasthan, Elite Group A and B

Andhra vs Delhi, Elite Group A and B

Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group A and B

Madhya Pradesh vs Baroda, Elite Group A and B

Railways vs Saurashtra, Elite Group A and B

Tamil Nadu vs Himachal Pradesh,Elite Group A and B

Dec 25– Dec 28- Round 3

Maharashtra vs Chhattisgarh, Elite Group C

Odisha vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group C

Services vs Tripura, Elite Group C

Bihar vs Goa, Plate

Mizoram vs Puducherry, Plate

Meghalaya vs Chandigarh, Plate

Arunachal Pradesh vs Manipur, Plate

Sikkim vs Nagaland, Plate

Jharkhand vs Haryana, Elite Group C

Jammu and Kashmir vs Assam, Elite Group C

Bengal vs Andhra, Elite Group A and B

Delhi vs Hyderabad, Elite Group A and B

Gujarat vs Kerala, Elite Group A and B

Vidarbha vs Punjab, Elite Group A and B

Karnataka vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite Group A and B

Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, Elite Group A and B

Mumbai vs Railways, Elite Group A and B

Saurashtra vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group A and B

Jan 03– Jan 06- Round 4

Services vs Maharashtra, Elite Group C

Uttarakhand vs Assam, Elite Group C

Tripura vs Odisha, Elite Group C

Bihar vs Mizoram, Plate

Goa vs Manipur, Plate

Meghalaya vs Puducherry, Plate

Nagaland vs Chandigarh, Plate

Sikkim vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate

Jharkhand vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group C

Chhattisgarh vs Haryana, Elite Group C

Bengal vs Gujarat, Elite Group A and B

Hyderabad vs Kerala, Elite Group A and B

Punjab vs Delhi, Elite Group A and B

Rajasthan vs Andhra, Elite Group A and B

Himachal Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group A and B

Mumbai vs Karnataka, Elite Group A and B

Uttar Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, Elite Group A and B

Baroda vs Railways, Elite Group A and B

Jan 11 – Jan 14- Round 5

Maharashtra vs Jharkhand, Elite Group C

Assam vs Chhattisgarh, Elite Group C

Tripura vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group C

Chandigarh vs Sikkim, Plate

Mizoram vs Meghalaya, Plate

Puducherry vs Goa, Plate

Manipur vs Bihar, Plate

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate

Jammu and Kashmir vs Services, Elite Group C

Haryana vs Odisha, Elite Group C

Kerala vs Punjab, Elite Group A and B

Rajasthan vs Gujarat, Elite Group A and B

Vidarbha vs Bengal, Elite Group A and B

Andhra vs Hyderabad, Elite Group A and B

Railways vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group A and B

Saurashtra vs Karnataka, Elite Group A and B

Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai, Elite Group A and B

Uttar Pradesh vs Baroda, Elite Group A and B

Jan 19– Jan 22- Round 6

Odisha vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group C

Services vs Haryana, Elite Group C

Assam vs Maharashtra, Elite Group C

Puducherry vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate

Goa vs Chandigarh, Plate

Meghalaya vs Manipur, Plate

Nagaland vs Bihar, Plate

Sikkim vs Mizoram, Plate

Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group C

Chhattisgarh vs Tripura, Elite Group C

Bengal vs Hyderabad, Elite Group A and B

Delhi vs Vidarbha, Elite Group A and B

Gujarat vs Punjab, Elite Group A and B

Kerala vs Rajasthan, Elite Group A and B

Himachal Pradesh vs Baroda, Elite Group A and B

Madhya Pradesh vs Saurashtra, Elite Group A and B

Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group A and B

Tamil Nadu vs Railways, Elite Group A and B

Jan 27– Jan 30- Round 7

Services vs Jharkhand, Elite Group C

Uttarakhand vs Haryana, Elite Group C

Tripura vs Maharashtra, Elite Group C

Bihar vs Meghalaya, Plate

Puducherry vs Chandigarh, Plate

Mizoram vs Nagaland, Plate

Goa vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate

Sikkim vs Manipur, Plate

Odisha vs Assam, Elite Group C

Jammu and Kashmir vs Chhattisgarh, Elite Group C

Bengal vs Delhi, Elite Group A and B

Gujarat vs Vidarbha, Elite Group A and B

Hyderabad vs Rajasthan, Elite Group A and B

Andhra vs Kerala, Elite Group A and B

Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai, Elite Group A and B

Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite Group A and B

Railways vs Karnataka, Elite Group A and B

Baroda vs Saurashtra, Elite Group A and B

Feb 04– Feb 07- Round 8

Maharashtra vs Odisha, Elite Group C

Uttarakhand vs Services, Elite Group C

Tripura vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite Group C

Chandigarh vs Mizoram, Plate

Manipur vs Puducherry, Plate

Meghalaya vs Sikkim, Plate

Nagaland vs Goa, Plate

Arunachal Pradesh vs Bihar, Plate

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh, Elite Group C

Haryana vs Assam, Elite Group C

Delhi vs Gujarat, Elite Group A and B

Punjab vs Andhra, Elite Group A and B

Rajasthan vs Bengal, Elite Group A and B

Vidarbha vs Kerala, Elite Group A and B

Karnataka vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group A and B

Railways vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite Group A and B

Saurashtra vs Mumbai, Elite Group A and B

Baroda vs Tamil Nadu, Elite Group A and B

Feb 12– Feb 15- Round 9

Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand, Elite Group C

Odisha vs Jharkhand, Elite Group C

Assam vs Tripura, Elite Group C

Mizoram vs Goa, Plate

Puducherry vs Nagaland, Plate

Manipur vs Chandigarh, Plate

Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya, Plate

Sikkim vs Bihar, Plate

Jammu and Kashmir vs Haryana, Elite Group C

Chhattisgarh vs Services, Elite Group C

Delhi vs Rajasthan, Elite Group A and B

Gujarat vs Andhra, Elite Group A and B

Hyderabad vs Vidarbha, Elite Group A and B

Punjab vs Bengal, Elite Group A and B

Karnataka vs Baroda, Elite Group A and B

Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite Group A and B

Saurashtra vs Tamil Nadu, Elite Group A and B

Uttar Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite Group A and B

Feb 20– Feb 24

TBC vs TBC, 4th Quarter-Final

TBC vs TBC, 3rd Quarter-Final

TBC vs TBC, 2nd Quarter-Final

TBC vs TBC, 1st Quarter-Final

Feb 29– Mar 04

TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi-Final

TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi-Final

Mar 09– Mar 13

TBC vs TBC, Final