Ranji Trophy 2021-22, Quarter-Final 2, Mumbai vs Uttarakhand: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second quarter-final of the ongoing Ranji Trophy will see Mumbai take on Uttarakhand at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground in Alur, starting June 6.

Mumbai were placed in the Elite Group. The domestic giants finished at the top of the points table with 16 points. They won two of their three games while one ended in a draw in the league phase. Mumbai defeated Odisha in their last group game to seal a quarter-final berth.

The Mumbai bowlers bowled brilliantly to bowl out Odisha for 284 runs in the first innings. On the back of centuries from Armaan Jaffer and Sarfaraz Khan, they declared their innings at 532/9, with a huge lead of 248 runs. Shams Mulani then picked up a fifer to set up an innings victory for the team.

Uttarakhand, on the other hand, finished at the top of the Elite Group E after winning two of their three games. They won their first two games but lost to Andhra in their last group game. They will look to turn the tables around in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Batting first, Uttarakhand were bundled out for 194 runs. Andhra secured a first innings lead of 32 runs but the batters once again failed to back the effort put in by the Uttarakhand bowlers. They managed to set a target of only 69 runs, which was easily chased down by Andhra.

Mumbai vs Uttarakhand Match Details:

Match: Mumbai vs Uttarakhand, 2nd Quarter-Final, Ranji Trophy, 2022

Date and Time: 06 June, Monday – 10 June, Friday, 2022, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur

Mumbai vs Uttarakhand Pitch Report

The pitch at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground will assist the slower bowlers. The spinners enjoy bowling on this surface as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface in the later stages of the game. The batters will have to be on their toes while batting on this wicket.

Mumbai vs Uttarakhand Weather Forecast

Not the ideal conditions for a five-day game. Heavy rain is predicted over the course of the next few days. Let’s hope the rain stays away and we get a full game.

Mumbai vs Uttarakhand Probable XIs

Mumbai

Prithvi Shaw will lead the Mumbai side in the absence of Ajinkya Rahane, who was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. They will also miss the services of Shivam Dube and it will be interesting to see how they go about their business.

Probable XI

Prithvi Shaw (c), Sachin Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi, Siddharth Raut, Armaan Jaffer

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand suffered a heavy loss in their last group game against Andhra. They will have to regroup ahead of their clash against a star-studded Mumbai side.

Probable XI

Jay Gokul Bista (c), Kamal Singh, Tanush Gusain, Saurabh Rawat (wk), Kunal Chandela, Deepak Dhapola, Mayank Mishra, Dikshanshu Negi, Deepesh Nainwal, Agrim Tiwari, Swapnil Singh

Mumbai vs Jharkhand Match Prediction

Both sides topped their respective groups and made it to the quarter-finals. Mumbai will miss a few of their key players due to injury. Uttarakhand are coming off a loss in their last group game and will look to challenge Mumbai in the second quarter-final.

Mumbai look strong on paper and we expect them to beat Uttarakhand in the second quarter-final.

Prediction: Mumbai to win this encounter.

Mumbai vs Uttarakhand telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

