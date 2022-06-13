Ranji Trophy 2021-22, Semi-Final 2, Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Mumbai will be squaring off against Uttar Pradesh in the second semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 from Tuesday (June 14). Just Cricket Academy Ground in Bengaluru will host this clash.

Mumbai entered the quarter-finals by topping Elite Group D with two wins from three games. They faced Uttarakhand in their quarter-final clash and the game turned out to be a cakewalk for the record champions.

On the back of centuries from Suved Parkar (252) and Sarfaraz Khan (153), they posted 647 on the board. Shams Mulani picked up a fifer as they knocked over Uttarakhand for 114.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a ton as they declared their innings on 261/3, setting a target of 794. Uttarakhand were bundled out for 69 as Mumbai registered a record-breaking win by 725 runs, highest in terms of runs in first class cricket.

Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, finished on the top of Elite Group G with 13 points to qualify to the knockout stages. They faced Karnataka in their quarter-final clash.

Bowling first, Uttar Pradesh knocked over Karnataka for 253. The batters faltered as they handed Karnataka a first-innings lead of 98. But the bowlers then stepped up and bowled brilliantly to knock over Karnataka for 114. Set a target of 213, UP skipper Karan Sharma remained unbeaten on 93 and helped his side get across the line with five wickets in hand.

Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh Match Details:

Match: Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh, 2nd Semi-Final, Ranji Trophy, 2021-22

Date and Time: June 14, Tuesday – June 18, Saturday, 2022, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Just Cricket Academy Ground, Bengaluru

Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh Pitch Report

The pitch at the Just Cricket Academy looks good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes onto the bat nicely. The bowlers will have to work hard to pick up wickets.

Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast

The temperature in Bengaluru on the opening day of the game is expected to range between 20 and 30 degrees Celsius. The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket as there is no chance of rain over the course of the five days according to the forecast.

Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh Probable XIs

Mumbai

Mumbai will be high on confidence after their record-breaking win and will look to repeat the performance against Uttar Pradesh in their semi-final clash.

Probable XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw (c), Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh completed a come-from-behind win over the star-studded Karnataka side to enter the semi-finals. They have fired in unison and will be eager to carry forward their form and challenge the favorites Mumbai in the second semi-final.

Probable XI

Samarth Singh, Priyam Garg, Prince Yadav, Rinku Singh, Aryan Juyal, Karan Sharma (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Yash Dayal, Saurabh Kumar

Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh Match Prediction

The game might come down to which team handles the pressure of the occasion better as a place in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 will be at stake.

Mumbai look like the more settled unit and start the game as favorites.

Prediction: Mumbai to win this encounter.

Mumbai vs Uttar Pradesh telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: HotStar

