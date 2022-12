Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 2, Day 1 Round-up: Suryakumar Yadav slams 90 off 80, tons for Jaiswal, Rahane as Mumbai post 457/3 vs Hyderabad

Suryakumar Yadav smashed 90 off 80 balls playing in his first first-class match since February 2020 as Mumbai ended on Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group B clash against Hyderabad on 457/3.

Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal (162), skipper Ajinkya Rahane (139*), and Suryakumar ensured the day belonged to Mumbai.

In Elite Group A matches of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Dhruv Jurel slammed 194* as Uttar Pradesh ended Day 1 on 400/3 against Nagaland. Anustup Majumdar’s 159* lifted Bengal to 310/9 against Himachal Pradesh. Also, Jyotsnil Singh was unbeaten on 186 as Baroda reached 370/2 at stumps on Day 1 versus Haryana.

In an Elite Group B contest of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Dhruv Shorey contributed 139* to lift Delhi to 271/7 by stumps. In a Group C match, Deepak Hooda scored 133 as Rajasthan posted 310/5 against Kerala.

In Elite Group D, Adarsh Singh claimed 5/65 as Railways bundled out Punjab for 162. Also, Sandeep Sharma's 5/81 held Madhya Pradesh to 289/7 against Chandigarh despite Rajat Patidar’s 88.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Round 2, Day 1

Here’s a look at brief scores from all Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 1 of Round 2 of the competition on Tuesday, December 20.

Elite Group A

Uttar Pradesh (400/3) vs Nagaland

Bengal (310/9) vs Himachal Pradesh

Baroda (370/2) vs Haryana

Uttarakhand (4/0) trail Odisha (213) by 209 runs

Elite Group B

Delhi (271/7) vs Assam

Andhra (277/5) vs Tamil Nadu

Mumbai (457/3) vs Hyderabad

Maharashtra (253/2) vs Saurashtra

Elite Group C

Rajasthan (310/5) vs Kerala

Karnataka (111/1) trail Puducherry (170) by 59 runs

Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ @doddaganesha The last #RanjiTrophy game both Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid, turned up for Karnataka. It was against HP, 2007 in Bengaluru. Kumble led us in that game and went on to become India’s test captain a week later #CricketTwitter The last #RanjiTrophy game both Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid, turned up for Karnataka. It was against HP, 2007 in Bengaluru. Kumble led us in that game and went on to become India’s test captain a week later #CricketTwitter https://t.co/ERGtM8Rskl

Chhattisgarh (9/0) trail Services (213) by 204 runs

Jharkhand (280/4) vs Goa

Elite Group D

Railways (28/2) trail Punjab (162) by 134 runs

Tripura (3/0) trail Vidarbha (264) by 261 runs

Gujarat (267/6) vs Jammu and Kashmir

Madhya Pradesh (289/7) vs Chandigarh

Plate

Meghalaya (46/3) trail Sikkim (140) by 94 runs

Bihar (293/7) vs Manipur

Mizoram (191/5) lead Arunachal Pradesh (63) by 128 runs

