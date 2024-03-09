Ranji Trophy 2024: Live streaming details for Final match, March 10-14

The Ranji Trophy 2024 has reached its final stage. On Sunday, March 10, Mumbai and Vidarbha will take the field to decide the winner of this edition of the tournament.

Mumbai had a dominant win over Tamil Nadu in the semi-final stage. They scored 378 runs in their first innings. Tamil Nadu were bundled out for 146 and 162 runs in the first and second innings, respectively. Mumbai were victorious by an innings and 70 runs.

Vidarbha faced Madhya Pradesh in their semi-final match. They were bundled out for a mere 170 runs in the first innings. In the second innings, Yash Rathod’s 141 runs helped the team post a total of 402 runs. Madhya Pradesh were all out on 258 runs in their second innings and lost the match by 62 runs.

Vidarbha topped the Elite Group A with five wins a loss and a draw each in their seven matches. Mumbai were the table-toppers in Elite Group B with a similar record.

Mumbai have been the most successful team in the history of the Ranji Trophy. They have won the tournament on 41 occasions. Their last triumph came during the 2015-16 edition of the tournament. Since then, Mumbai have qualified for the final twice but failed to win on both occasions. They lost the summit clash in 2016-17 to Gujarat and to Madhya Pradesh in 2021-22.

Vidarbha have a 100% record in the final of the tournament. They qualified for the final for the first time during the 2017-18 edition of the tournament and defeated Delhi. Vidarbha defended their title in the next edition of the tournament, defeating Saurashtra in the final.

Mumbai played in the Ranji Trophy for the first time during the 1934-35 edition. Vidarbha made their debut during the 1957-58 edition. The two teams have faced each other only on two occasions so far in the tournament. They have won one game each out of these two.

Live streaming details for the final match of the Ranji Trophy 2023-2024

Cricket fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of the final of the Ranji Trophy 2024 on the JioCinema app and website. The match is scheduled to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and will start at 9:30 am IST.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App