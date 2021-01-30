Ranji Trophy cancelled for the first time in 87 years; three ODI domestic competitions get green light by BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced that the Ranji Trophy, India’s premier first-class domestic competition, won’t be played for the first time in 87 years. However, the board has decided to conduct the senior men’s, women’s and under-19 ODI tournaments in the truncated 2020-21 season.

Owing to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, India’s domestic began as late as January 10 this year with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (20-over tournament). Attributing the decision to loss of time, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced three domestic tournaments in the forthcoming months.

“I am extremely happy to inform you that we are going to conduct the Senior Women’s One Day tournament simultaneously with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and follow it up with Vinoo Mankad Trophy Under-19. This has been decided after having received your feedback on the domestic season 2020-21.

“As you are aware, we have lost a lot of time and consequently, it has been difficult to plan the cricket calendar on account of the precautions that are necessary for the safe conduct of the games,” Shah wrote in a letter to the state associations.

It is learnt that the groupings and bio-secure bubbles for the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be the same as the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Since the Ranji Trophy pays the highest match fees (INR 1.5 lakh per game approx) to the players, it is also understood – as was also discussed during the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) earlier this month – that the parent body will compensate the domestic players for their apparent financial loss.

BCCI ensured smooth conduct of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The knockout stages of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy are being played in Ahmedabad behind closed doors

Since breaking the nine-month cricketing hiatus in the country, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is nearing its end with Tamil Nadu and Baroda set to clash swords in the summit clash on Sunday (January 31).

The BCCI secretary praised the six state associations – Bengal, Mumbai, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Baroda and Gujarat – for the smooth sailing of the tournament.

“I write this with some satisfaction and whole lot of gratitude towards the State associations and staff of the BCCI for the successful conduct of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament so far after having delivered a flawless IPL earlier,” Jay Shah stated.

The BCCI office-bearer also highlighted that all arrangements are in place for the upcoming England series, which starts with the first Test in Chennai on February 5.

“The preparations for the England tour of India which commences on 5th February onwards, are in full swing and there is a lot of excitement around it after the historic tour of Australia were, as you are aware, the team had performed miraculously under extremely trying circumstances,” Shah added.

India and England will go head-to-head in four Tests (two in Chennai and two in Ahmedabad), five T20Is (in Ahmedabad) and three ODIs (in Pune).