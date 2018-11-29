Ranji Trophy Round 4 Day 2: Assam, Madhya Pradesh on the verge of win at the end of day 2

Gambhir scored 60 in the second innings against Punjab

It was another enthralling day in Ranji Trophy matches across India. Assam are on the verge of a bonus point. They have dismissed Haryana once and are 3 wickets away from a win.

Delhi are on the verge of a loss as they are tottering at 106/6 in their second innings against Punjab. Kerala are on verge of losing to Madhya Pradesh.

Let us have a brief round-up of the day's play across India.

Elite Group A

Chhattisgarh versus Vidarbha (Raipur)

Starting the second day at 188 for 6, Chhattisgarh could manage 232 runs in their first innings. In reply, the defending champions Vidarbha ended day 2 at 119 for 3.

Vidarbha 119 for 3 in 46 overs ( Faiz Fazal 53*, Akshay Wadkar 48*, Omkar Verma 2/33) trail Chhattisgarh 232 in 109 overs ( Harpreet Singh 63, Manoj Singh 77*, Aditya Thakare 5/56, Lalit Yadav 2/65, Faiz Fazal 2/15) by 113 runs.

Karnataka versus Maharashtra (Mysore)

Starting the second day at 70 for 3, Karnataka could only score 186 runs. In their second innings, Maharashtra have scored 48 for 3.

Maharashtra 113 in 39.4 overs ( Gaikwad 39, Rohit Motwani 34, Suchith 4/26) and 48 for 3 in 34 overs ( Khurana 18, S Gopal 2/6) trail Karnataka 186 in 84.2 overs ( Gopal 40, Dega Nischal 39, Bachhav 3/43Nikit Dhumal 2/35, Anupam Sanklecha 2/42) by 25 runs.

Mumbai versus Gujarat (Mumbai)

After Mumbai were bowled out for 297 runs in their first innings, Gujarat have scored 232 for 8.

Gujarat 232 for 8 in 80.2 overs ( Dhurv Raval 60*, Rujul Bhatt 41, Royston Dias 3/52, Dhawal Kulkarni 2/50) trail Mumbai 297 in 80.3 overs ( Shivam Dubey 110, Siddhesh Lad 62, Matkar 47, Nagwaswalla 5/78, Rush Kalaria 3/80) by 65 runs.

Saurashtra versus Baroda (Rajkot)

Starting the second day at 266 for 6, Saurashtra went on to post a massive total of 521 runs. In reply, Baroda ended the day at 10 for 0.

Baroda 10 for 0 in 4 overs ( Devdhar 8*) trail Saurashtra 521 in 168.2 overs ( JN Shah 165, DA Jadeja 87, Aarpit Vasavada 120, Prerak Mankad 85, Atit Sheth 3/74, RT Arothe 2/84) by 511 runs.

Elite Group B

Delhi versus Punjab (Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi)

Starting the second day at 136 for 3, Delhi bowlers made a strong comeback to bowl out Punjab for 282 runs. In reply, in spite of a half-century by Gambhir, Delhi are struggling at 106 for 6 in their second innings

Delhi 107 in 42.5 overs ( Kunwar Bhaduri 27, Anuj Rawat 22, Siddarth Kaul 6/32) and 106 for 6 in 41 overs ( Gambhir 60, VI Choudhary 3/23) trail Punjab 282 in 91.5 overs ( Mandeep Singh 90, Gurkeerat Singh Mann 40, Jiwanjot Singh 39, Vikas Mishra 4/57, Simarjeet Singh 4/43) by 69 runs.

Hyderabad versus Himachal Pradesh (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad)

Starting the second day at 231 for 4, Himachal Pradesh were bowled for 351 runs. In reply, Hyderabad have responded strongly scoring 146 for 1.

Hyderabad 146 for 1 in 51 overs ( Akshath Reddy 86*, Jaiswal 1/20) trail Himachal Pradesh 351 in 126.4 overs ( Prashant Chopra 110, Khanduri 59, Mayank Dagar 61, Ravi Kiran 3/68, Thyagarajan 4/86) by 205 runs.

Kerala versus Madhya Pradesh (Thiruvananthapuram)

Starting the second day at 161 for 2, Madhya Pradesh continued their domination over Kerala. Madhya Pradesh were bowled out for 328 runs in the first innings. In their second innings, Kerala have lost 4 wickets for just 38 runs.

Kerala 63 in 35 overs ( Akshay Chandran 16*, Vishnu Vinod 16, Avesh Khan 4/8, Kuldeep Sen 3/17) and 38 for 4 in 12 overs ( Sachin Baby 20*, Avesh Khan 2/10, Kuldeep Sen 2/11) trail Madhya Pradesh 328 in 119.5 overs ( Rajat Patidar 73, Yash Dubey 79, Naman Ojha 79, Jalaj Saxena 4/120, Basil Thampi 2/61) by 227 runs.

Tamil Nadu versus Bengal (Chennai)

Resuming the day at 218 for 7, Tamil Nadu were bowled out for 263 runs in their first innings. In reply, Bengal have been bowled out for just 189 runs in the first innings. Tamil Nadu ended the second day at 12 for 1.

Tamil Nadu 263 in 106 overs ( Baba Aparajith 103, Mukund 51, Jagadeesan 39, Ishan Porel 5/48, Aamir Gani 2/66, Pramnik 3/82) and 12 for 1 in 3 overs ( Gandhi 1*, Dinda 1/4) lead Bengal 189 in 63.5 overs ( Raman 98, Rahil Shah 5/46, M Mohammed 4/39) by 86 runs.

Elite Group C

Assam versus Haryana (Nehru Stadium, Guwahati)

Starting the second day at 215 for 6, Assam added 95 runs for last 4 wickets and were bowled out for 310. In reply, Haryana were bowled out for 97 runs in their first innings. After being asked to follow on, Assam are three wickets away from a win.

Haryana 97 in 27.2 overs ( Jayant Yadav 30, Harshal Patel 25, Arup Das 5/52, Mali 3/25) and 78 for 7 in 24 overs ( Bishnoi 39*, Arup Das 4/23) trail Assam 310 in 117.3 overs ( Gokul Sharma 96, Sibsankar Roy 49, Mukhtar Hussain 33, Jayant Yadav 3/63, P Mehta 3/51) by 135 runs.

Odisha versus Tripura (DRIEMS Ground, Cuttack)

Starting the second day at 101 for 3, Tripura bowlers made a great comeback to bowl out Odisha for 211. In their second innings, Tripura ended the day at 130 for 5.

Tripura 122 in 43 overs ( Pratyush Singh 43, Suryakant Pradhan 7/40) and 130 for 5 in 50 overs ( Ghosh 48, Rajesh Mohanty 3/42) lead Odisha 211 in 59.2 overs (Samantray 88, Senapati 41, Dhuper 31, Murasingh 3/37, Sarkar 3/33) by 41 runs.

Services versus Jammu and Kashmir ( Palam A Stadium, Delhi)

Jammu and Kashmir have fought back brilliantly in the game. Starting the second day at 131 for 3, Services were bowled out for 252. In their second innings, Jammu and Kashmir are struggling at 115 for 6.

Jammu and Kashmir 95 in 31.5 overs ( Shubham Khajuria 44, Arun Bamal 5/13, Diwesh Pathania 4/30) and 115 for 6 in 51 overs ( Parveez Rasool 53*, Pathania 3/24, Pandey 2/25) trail Services 252 in 91.4 overs ( Anushul Gupta 59, Navneet Singh 58, Rahul Singh 40, Parveez Rasool 8/85) by 42 runs.

Goa versus Jharkhand (Porvorim)

Starting the second day at 237 for 2, Goa posted a competitive total of 364 runs in the first innings. In reply, Jharkhand ended day 2 at 147 for 2.

Jharkhand 147 for 2 in 37 overs ( Siddiqui 71, SS Tiwary 39*, Misal 1/33) trail Goa 364 in 140.2 overs ( Amit Verma 154, Amonkar 95, Vaz 41, Ashish Kumar 3/71, Prasad 2/71, Ajay Yadav 1/78) by 217 runs.

Uttar Pradesh versus Rajasthan (Green Park Stadium, Kanpur)

Starting the second day at 221 for 5, Rajasthan scored valuable runs lower down the order and posted 311 runs in first innings. In reply, Uttar Pradesh are struggling at 146 for 7.

Uttar Pradesh 146 for 7 in 43.5 overs ( Suresh Raina 33, Rinku Singh 31, Aniket Chaudhary 4/34, T U Haq 3/39) trail Rajasthan 311 in 112.4 overs ( Amitkumar Gautam 93, Robin Bist 96, Rahul Chahar 32*, Ankit Rajpoot 5/61) by 165 runs.

Plate Group

Arunachal Pradesh versus Uttarakhand (DN Singha Stadium, Goalpara)

Uttarakhand continued their domination over Arunachal Pradesh on the second day. Uttarakhand declared their innings at 470 for 4. In their second innings, Arunachal Pradesh ended the day at 98 for 2.

Arunachal Pradesh 105 in 46 overs ( Kshitiz Sharma 57, Mayank Mishra 4/23, Sunny Kashyap 3/30) 98 for 2 in 30 overs ( Samarth Seth 60, Sunny Rana 1/20) trail Uttarakhand 470 for 4 in 108.4 overs ( Kartik 208*, Rajat Bhatia 152*, Subash Sharma 1/48, Vaibhav Singh 59, Techi Neri 1/70) by 267 runs.

Bihar versus Sikkim ( Moin UL Haq Stadium, Patna)

Starting the second day at 244 for 7, Bihar were bowled out for 288. In reply, Sikkim were bowled out for just 81 runs in first innings. In their second innings, Bihar had scored 150 for 4 at end of day 2.

Bihar 288 in 90.5 overs ( Ashtoush Aman 89, Vivek Mohan 72, Bipul Sharma 3/61, Ishwar Chaudhary 6/78) and 150 for 4 in 48 overs ( Rahmatullah 66, Milind Kumar 3/39) lead Sikkim 81 in 39.4 overs ( A Rai 19, Ashutosh Aman 5/19) by 357 runs.

Manipur versus Meghalaya ( Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, Kolkata)

Starting the second day at 82 for 1, Meghalaya were bowled out for 326. In reply, Manipur ended the second day at 125 for 8

Manipur 211 in 64.1 overs ( Prafullomani Singh 64, Aditya Singhania 4/42, Gurinder Singh 3/52) and 125 for 8 in 34 overs ( Yashpal Singh 69*, Gurinder Singh 5/21) lead Meghalaya 326 in 87.4 overs ( Raj Biswa 87, Gurinder Singh 55, Meitei 3/27, NW Singh 3/66) by 10 runs.

Puducherry versus Mizoram (Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry)

The second day between Puducherry and Mizoram was washed out due to rain.

Puducherry 163 for 3 in 33 overs ( Marimuthu 79*, Abdul Khadir 1/32) lead Mizoram 92 in 35.4 overs ( Lalremkima 25, Pankaj Singh 7/21) by 71 runs.