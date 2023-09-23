Ranking the 10 best World Cup jerseys of all time ft. India in 1992

World Cup jerseys are always special. Most of the teams prefer to launch special kits for the mega event. These kits generally have a deep meaning. For example, the recently-launched Australian jersey for the 2023 World Cup features the First Nations artwork, designed by Aunty Fiona Clarke, on the sides of the jersey. They represent the Indigenous Australian culture.

Similarly, Adidas has replaced the general white stripes on India's jersey with saffron, white and green colors, representing the Indian tricolor. The jerseys looked fantastic at the launch event. It will be interesting to see how the kits look on the players during the matchdays.

Speaking of Cricket World Cup kits, here's a look at the top 10 best World Cup kits of all time.

#10 Pakistan's 2015 World Cup kit

Pakistan have donned green-colored jerseys at the World Cups. While their WC kits have always been good, the 2015 kit stood out because of its design. The jersey had stripes on the shoulders, with the strokes getting darker towards the sleeves.

It also had a dark green shade on the lower side of the jersey. The first thing that fans remember looking at that Pakistan jersey is Wahab Riaz's spell against Australia.

#9 Pakistan's 1999 World Cup kit

As mentioned earlier, Pakistan have preferred green as the primary color of their kits. In 1999, the Men in Green donned a lighter green shade as the dominant color, with a dark green star, representing the nation's cricket board in the middle.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) logo was also present on the track pant near the pocket. Pakistan fans have fond memories of that World Cup as their team reached the final.

#8 England's 2019 WC kit

England decided to go retro for the 2019 WC at home. They used an upgraded version of their 1992 kit design. The jersey had a light blue shade as the dominant color, with the shades getting darker on the shoulders.

The ECB logo appeared on one side of the chest, with the 2019 WC logo present on the other side. England won that tournament under Eoin Morgan's captaincy.

#7 Bangladesh's 2011 WC kit

Bangladesh co-hosted the 2011 WC along with India and Sri Lanka. The home team launched a classic jersey featuring the colors dark green, bright yellow and a touch of red.

There was also gradient design of black color present on the lower side of the jersey. Overall, the Bangladesh jersey looked excellent.

#6 India's 1992 WC kit

1992 was the first World Cup to feature colored jerseys. India had the best jersey among all the participating teams. The Men in Blue wore a dark blue jersey with four stripes on the shoulders. The stripes were colored in red, green, white and light blue.

In 2020, MPL designed a retro kit based on the 1992 WC theme. India donned the retro kit in the away series against Australia.

#5 South Africa's 2003 WC kit

South Africa was one of the hosts of the 2003 WC. The Proteas have used green and gold as their jersey colors in cricket. They continued the same trend in 2003 and launched a green kit with beautifully lined up stripes in yellow.

The sleeves had a layer of yellow in the middle surrounded by dark green. This jersey has a special place in the hearts of South African fans.

#4 Kenya's 2003 WC kit

The 2003 WC featured some of the best kits in cricket history. Underdogs Kenya also designed an impressive kit, with a beautiful shade of green at the top and a crimon-type shade for the lowers.

Kenya's jersey had a black-colored collar and black + red design on the sides. The Kenyan side made it to the semifinals of the 2003 WC.

#3 India's WC 2019 kits

India launched two kits for the 2019 World Cup. The first was the elegant blue kit, which India wore in the home matches. It was a magnanimous blend of blue, with 'INDIA' written in orange in the middle.

The away kit featured orange as the secondary color, with dark blue being the primary shade. The only time India donned the jersey was in the group stage match against England.

#2 Netherlands 2003 WC kit

Netherlands have never been among the top teams at the Cricket World Cup, but their 2003 WC kit caught everyone's attention. The Dutch team has kept orange as its primary color over the year. They retained orange as the primary color, but the thing that stood out about the jersey was the fiery touch on the jersey of a yellowish shade.

To this day, fans consider the Dutch jersey as the best jersey by an associate nation in World Cups history. The Netherlands will participate in the upcoming 2023 WC also.

#1 India's 2011 World Cup jersey

Jerseys will come and go but it will be hard to beat the perfectly designed Indian kit for the 2011 WC. India co-hosted the mega event with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Global apparel giant Nike designed the kit for the Men in Blue.

Light and dark shades of blue were mixed in the perfect proportion as primary colors, with stripes of tricolor on the sides. No cricket fan will ever forget that jersey and how MS Dhoni's men became the first to win a WC on home soil.