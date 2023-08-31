Ranking the best fielding sides in Asia Cup 2023

The 2023 Asia Cup began on a memorable note following Pakistan's record win over Nepal at the Multan Cricket Ground on Wednesday, August 30.

The gulf between the level of the two teams was quite evident as the Men in Green opened their points account with the 238-run win. The differences in the batting and bowling departments were obvious, but the competition debutants were miles off when it came to fielding as well.

When it comes to major tournaments, or even a regular match at any stage, fielding is extremely crucial. Unlike batting and bowling, which are heavily influenced by the playing conditions, professional cricketers are expected to put their best foot forward while fielding in every match.

Every run saved could be a step closer to victory, while every dropped catch can cost the game. Modern cricket also demands improved fitness levels, which has resulted in better quality of fielding, but there is still a lot of room for improvement.

On that note, let us rank the fielding ability of all six sides participating in the Asia Cup 2023.

#6 Nepal

While Nepal's maiden effort at the highest stage ended in a heavy defeat, it was their fielding that let them down. They did certain things right, like affecting multiple run-outs to put Pakistan under pressure at one stage.

However, they were extremely poor in the field when the entire 50 overs are taken into consideration. They began dropping catches as early as the fifth over itself, and one off Babar Azam as well, who went on to score 151, a record score by a captain in the Asia Cup.

Even in the death overs, Nepal's fielding, along with their bowling, was shambolic. They made several misfields, which increased the target they had to chase.

#5 Afghanistan

Afghanistan have climbed great lengths in recent years, and as formidable as their spin bowling unit is, the exact opposite can be said about their fielding.

Even in the recently concluded ODI series against Pakistan, a misfield in the final over of the second ODI cost them the match. Rashid Khan has proven to be a reliable fielder on several occasions, but his teammates have to catch up if they intend to continue their rise in world cricket.

They will have to work on their ground fielding ahead of their Asia Cup and World Cup campaigns. They already have a history of losing close matches after bringing big teams on the ropes, and one of the major reasons behind that is their sloppy fielding.

#4 Bangladesh

Bangladesh have an infamous history with poor fielding and while it has improved slightly in recent times, it is nowhere close to perfect. Their progress in fielding was evident during their series triumph against England earlier this year.

However, to be regarded among the best fielding sides in Asia, Bangladesh fielders have to make solid fielding performances a regular aspect and maintain consistency, especially under pressure.

They have lost several matches solely due to poor fielding and their progress in batting and bowling will be of no use if they cannot elevate their fielding to the same level.

#3 Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have also had a complicated relationship with fielding over the years, but their main issue has been consistency rather than ability. Their fielders can shock the world with stunning catches, but at the same time make something easy look really tough.

Sri Lanka's assistant coach Naveed Nawaz was critical of the team's fielding during the home series against Pakistan in July. He said:

"Fielding's crucial and has always been crucial. It's been disappointing, the standard of fielding we've displayed."

Sri Lanka have a lot of young blood coming into their side due to injuries, and the defending champions will hope that they bring a lot of energy to the field during the Asia Cup.

#2 Pakistan

The Men in Green have arguably been the most improved fielding side in the last few months, which has helped them attain the No.1 ranking in ODIs.

The appointment of Grant Bradburn has proven to be a game changer for the team. The New Zealand former all-rounder, who was Pakistan's fielding coach in the past, has prioritized the department since taking charge as head coach earlier this year.

The team were brilliant in the field during the Test series against Sri Lanka, the ODI series against Afghanistan, and the Asia Cup 2023 opener. Stunning, memorable catches by Abdullah Shafique, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Rizwan during the buildup to the Asia Cup proved that the side are a changed outfit in the field.

#1 India

The Men in Blue squad has match-winning fielders among their ranks, which includes Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer. Even the rest of the squad are relatively reliable in the field.

The major difference between India and the other sides in the Asia Cup, when it comes to fielding, is that they have been at the top of the game for some time, while the others are still finding their way.

India have had their share of poor fielding moments in the recent past, including the T20 World Cup 2022, but they still enter the Asia Cup as the best fielding side on the continent.

Who will win the 2023 Asia Cup? Let us know what you think.