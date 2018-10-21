Ranking chances of each team taking part in the 2019 World Cup, Part 1

Each team want to lift this cup

World Cup 2019 is fast approaching and every team is striving its level best to figure out perfect combinations for all the three aspects of the game. This edition of the Cup will be played in a round-robin system making it different from the previous World Cups. It means every team will play at least one match against each other in this edition. Only the top four teams of the group stages will advance further to the knockouts. This will be played by top 8 ranked ODI teams and 2 teams which won the ICC World Cup Qualifiers (West Indies and Afghanistan).

All these 10 teams have started trying every permutation and combination possible for them. Today we are going to rank the bottom 5 teams according to their current squad and performance.

#1 West Indies

Chris won't play against India

It's disheartening to say but West Indies cricket has fallen down a lot in the last decade. They were on the brink of getting knocked out of their first ever World Cup in 2019 but narrowly made it by finishing as the runners-up in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers. Problems of players with West Indies Cricket Board and attraction towards cash-rich leagues of few big players have put West Indies cricket in a jeopardy. They are left with few choices to make a selection.

After all these problems, their captain and team's pinnacle all-rounder, Jason Holder still boosts chances for the West Indies team. The team still has the services of players like Chris Gayle and Andre Rusell. They also have the destructive duo of Evin Lewis and Marlon Samuels. In fast bowling, they have Kemar Roach and Captain Jason Holder himself..

Even after this, their chances seem very bleak at the moment. Only if they can do a complete turnaround till the World Cup they may become a force to reckon with.

