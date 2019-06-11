Ranking the 5 best moments of Yuvraj Singh's career

Yuvraj Singh retirement left a void in Indian cricket

After speculations over retirement, Yuvraj Singh has finally called it quits to an illustrious international career that spanned over 19 years. Announcing it in a press briefing in Mumbai, the left-hander felt that he was lucky to have played 399 games for India across all formats.

Rated highly by the experts from his U-19 days, Yuvraj revolutionized the art of batting for the Indian team. He along with Virender Sehwag played an attacking brand of cricket which disturbed the rhythm of the bowlers.

The 37-year old will surely be regarded as one of the greatest limited overs players that India has ever produced. It was evident as he played a pivotal role in India's every big white-ball success in this millennium. With tons of memories about him, let's trace back the top five moments of Yuvraj Singh's career in Indian cricket.

#5 Record Partnership with Tendulkar in the emotional Chennai Test in 2008

Yuvraj Singh vs England in 2008

Although Yuvraj was scoring runs consistently in ODIs, he couldn't cement his place in the Test side due to the presence of the fab four in Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, and Sourav Ganguly.

His opportunity came in 2008 when Ganguly called it quits. Playing with a back injury, Yuvraj hit two consecutive centuries in the ODI series against England. But terror attacks in Mumbai resulted in the cancelling of the tour midway. The Englishmen came back after a fortnight for the Test series.

Chennai played hosts to the first match as an emotional Indian team took the field. Dominating the match for the first four days, England gave India an improbable target of chasing 387 in four sessions. Sehwag raced to 83 off just 68 balls which gave the impetus for India to go for the target on the last day.

The game was in the balance when Yuvraj walked into bat at 224-4. On his comeback match, the southpaw mixed caution with aggression as he attacked the spinners. His calm demeanour along with Sachin's class helped India achieve the impossible. Their unbeaten 163-run partnership won the game which brought enormous joy to the entire country.

