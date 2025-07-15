Ranking India's 5 most heartbreaking defeats in Tests ft. ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test 

The third Test of the five-match series between England and India at Lord’s concluded on Monday, July 14, with the hosts clinching a narrow 22-run victory. After electing to bat first, England posted 387 in their first innings, powered by a century from Joe Root (104) and half-centuries from Jamie Smith (51) and Brydon Carse (56). For India, Jasprit Bumrah led the bowling attack with a five-wicket haul.

Ad

India responded strongly with an identical score of 387, thanks to KL Rahul’s superb century (100), and valuable contributions from Rishabh Pant (74) and Ravindra Jadeja (72).

The match tilted in India’s favour when England crumbled in their second innings, bowled out for just 192. Washington Sundar impressed with figures of 4/22, putting the visitors in a strong position heading into the final innings.

Chasing 193 for victory, India were in trouble early, ending Day 4 on 58/4. The collapse continued on the final day with Pant (9), Rahul (39), and Sundar (0) falling in quick succession. Jadeja, however, stood tall with a resilient unbeaten 61.

Ad

Trending

The lower order, Nitish Kumar Reddy (13 off 53), Bumrah (5 off 54), and Mohammed Siraj (4 off 30), offered spirited resistance, but it ultimately wasn’t enough. India were bowled out for 170, falling just 22 runs short in a game that had seemed within reach.

The narrow loss put India 1-2 behind in the five-match series, with two Tests yet to be played. As the team endured a stinging defeat in one of the most tightly contested matches, we take a look at five of the most heartbreaking Test losses India has faced over the years.

Ad

Ranking India's 5 most heartbreaking defeats in Tests

#5 England vs India – 2018, Edgbaston

England and India clashed in the opening Test of their five-match series in 2018 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. After electing to bat first, the hosts posted 287 in their first innings, with Joe Root (80) and Jonny Bairstow (70) scoring valuable half-centuries.

In response, India managed 274, largely thanks to a masterful 149 from Virat Kohli, who struck 22 fours and a six in his gritty 225-ball knock.

Ad

In the second innings, Ishant Sharma starred with the ball for India, claiming a five-wicket haul that helped dismiss England for just 180, setting the visitors a target of 194.

Kohli once again led the resistance with a fighting 51, but a lack of support from the rest of the batting lineup saw India collapse to 162 all out. The 31-run defeat not only cost them the match but also denied them a chance to register their first-ever Test win at Edgbaston.

Ad

#4 Australia vs India – 2014, Adelaide

The Adelaide Oval hosted the first Test of the four-match series between Australia and India in 2014. Batting first, Australia declared their innings at 517/7 after 120 overs, with centuries from David Warner (145), Michael Clarke (128), and an unbeaten 162 from Steve Smith.

In response, India, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, captaining the Test side for the first time, put up a strong fight. Kohli led by example, scoring a sublime 115 as India posted 444.

Ad

In Australia’s second innings, Warner scored another century (102), and the hosts declared at 290/5, setting India a target of 364 runs. Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli batted brilliantly for the visitors, putting India in a strong position at 242/3.

Vijay fell just short of a century, dismissed for 99, while Kohli went on to score a commanding 141. However, the rest of the batting line-up faltered, and India were bowled out for 315, falling short by 48 runs. Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, taking seven wickets in the final innings.

Ad

#3 India vs New Zealand – 2024, Mumbai

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai hosted the third and final Test of the three-match series between India and New Zealand. Opting to bat first, the Black Caps posted 235 in their first innings, with valuable half-centuries from Will Young (71) and Daryl Mitchell (82). In reply, India scored 263, courtesy of strong knocks from Shubman Gill (90) and Rishabh Pant (60), giving the hosts a slender lead.

In New Zealand’s second innings, Young once again stood out with a fighting 51, but received little support as the visitors were bowled out for 174. This set India a modest target of 147 for victory.

Ad

However, in the final innings, Rishabh Pant (64) was the lone resistance for India. The rest of the batting line-up failed to contribute significantly, and the hosts were bowled out for 121, falling short by 25 runs. The narrow defeat not only marked a heartbreaking loss but also resulted in a 3-0 whitewash at home.

#2 India vs Pakistan – 1999, Chennai

India and Pakistan faced off in the first Test of the two-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai. Opting to bat first, Pakistan were bowled out for 238, with Anil Kumble starring for India by taking six wickets.

Ad

In response, India scored 254, taking a slender 16-run lead, while Saqlain Mushtaq impressed for Pakistan with a five-wicket haul.

In their second innings, Pakistan bounced back, riding on a brilliant 141 off 191 balls from Shahid Afridi to post 286, setting India a target of 271 runs. India had a shaky start in the fourth innings, losing half their side for just 82.

However, Sachin Tendulkar and Nayan Mongia (52) stitched together a crucial 136-run partnership, bringing India back into the game. With India needing just 17 runs to win, Tendulkar was dismissed for a magnificent 136, and what followed was a dramatic collapse.

Ad

India lost their final three wickets for just four runs and were bowled out for 258, falling agonizingly short by 12 runs in one of the most heartbreaking defeats in their Test history.

#1 England vs India – 2025, Lord’s

At number one is India’s heartbreaking loss in the recently concluded 2025 Lord’s Test against England. Batting first after winning the toss, England posted 387, with Joe Root leading the charge with a fine 104.

India responded strongly, scoring an identical 387, with KL Rahul anchoring the innings with a brilliant century.

Ad

In their second innings, England were dismissed for just 192, putting India in a strong position to chase down 193 for victory. However, the momentum shifted as the English bowlers produced a spirited performance to turn the game around.

Despite Ravindra Jadeja’s valiant unbeaten 61, India’s batting faltered under pressure. The visitors were bowled out for 170 in 74.5 overs, falling short by 22 runs and slipping to a 1–2 deficit in the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news