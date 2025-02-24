Ranking India's three wins against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy ft. IND vs PAK 2025

Team India clinched their third win against Pakistan in Champions Trophy history and leveled their head-to-head on Sunday, February 23. The two sides, part of Group A in the tournament, squared off at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ad

It was their sixth clash in Champions Trophy history, having faced each other five times in the previous editions of the tournament. While most encounters between the arch-rivals have been cut-throat, the recent one turned out to be a one-sided affair after a point in the game.

With their win-loss record now leveled, let’s rank India’s three wins against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

#3 India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2013

India v Pakistan: Group A - ICC Champions Trophy - Source: Getty

The Champions Trophy contest between India and Pakistan during the 2013 edition of the tournament was majorly a rain-marred affair. With multiple rain breaks and delays, the result was eventually decided with the DLS Method coming into play. Winning the toss, India captain MS Dhoni elected to field first. 12 overs into the innings, rain stopped play and the game resumed a while later, only to be interrupted again seven overs later. After another lengthy pause, the innings was cut short to 40 overs and Pakistan were bowled out for 165 in the final over.

Ad

Trending

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ishant Sharma all picked two wickets each. Coming to the chase, India’s innings was further shortened due to rain, and the Men in Blue were given a revised target of 102 runs to be chased in 22 overs.

It didn’t take long for India to complete the chase as they achieved the target in 19.1 overs to win the game by eight wickets (DLS Method).

Ad

#2 India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan v India - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

In the recently concluded contest between India and Pakistan in Dubai, the Men in Blue beat their arch-rivals by six wickets. Meeting for the first time in an ODI since the 2023 World Cup, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. The pitch was a tricky one as both batters and bowlers failed to give their best. Just when the batters gained momentum, Indian bowlers started picking wickets at regular intervals and eventually held the Men in Green for 241 runs in 49.4 overs.

Ad

Coming to chase, India got off to a fiery start courtesy of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill’s power-hitting. Though the former perished early, Virat Kohli made sure that his side reached the target safely. The former India skipper notched up a ton by hitting a boundary off the final ball of the game, thereby finishing off the team’s chase.

With that, India clinched a win with 45 balls to spare.

Ad

#1 India vs Pakistan, Champions Trophy 2017

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy - Source: Getty

Virat Kohli has only rarely failed to impress against Pakistan, and has been at his best against the Men in Green. The 2017 Champions Trophy group stage encounter between the two sides was just another testament to Kohli’s prowess with the bat. Batting first, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan got their side off to a prolific start and put on a 136-run partnership before the latter perished scoring 68 off 65. It was then the crucial partnerships between Rohit and Kohli, and Kohli and Yuvraj Singh, that kept India’s scoreboard ticking at a rapid pace.

Ad

Rohit was dismissed just nine runs short of a deserving century, but Kohli and Yuvraj added 93 runs on board for the third wicket, with both scoring half-centuries. Hardik Pandya’s cameo of a six-ball 20, which included three sixes, saw India finishing with 319 on board.

Chasing a revised target of 289 runs in 41 overs, the bowlers made the defense look easy as they held Pakistan to just 164 runs in 33.4 overs, handing the Indian side a massive 124-run win. While Umesh Yadav picked three wickets, Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja finished with two scalps apiece.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback