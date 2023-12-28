Ranking KL Rahul's top 5 Test hundreds ft. Centurion 2023

A player known to make sensational comebacks, Indian cricketer KL Rahul made another one in Test cricket after smashing a brilliant hundred against South Africa in the first Test at Centurion.

As someone who was picked as a wicketkeeper, Rahul proved to be the best batter from his side in arguably the toughest of conditions that a batting line-up could get in terms of bounce and movement.

KL Rahul has eight Test centuries in total and a number of them have been simply remarkable with seven coming away from home. On that note, let's take a look at the five best hundreds from the stylish right-hander in Tests:

#5 158 vs WI, Jamaica 2016

India had bundled out West Indies for 196 and had a great opportunity to bat them out of the Test match. Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujar and Virat Kohli all couldn't convert their starts into big scores. But it was a young KL Rahul who stepped up and produced a sensational knock.

In his marathon innings of 303 balls, Rahul grinded out 158 runs to help the visitors put up a staggering 500/9 in their first innings. A strong resistance from West Indies in their second innings helped the hosts to draw the game, but it was Rahul's hundred that was the standout performance and a sign of things to come.

#4 128 vs ENG, Lord's 2021

KL Rahul dished out a Player of the Match performance in one of India's most famous away wins of recent times. Although the game is remembered for an incredible bowling effort from India on Day 5 at Lord's, Rahul and Rohit Sharma had set up a massive partnership right at the start to set the tone for India.

Rohit scored 83, while Rahul went on to get his name on the honors board with a fantastic 128. What stood out from that innings was the way the batter was keen to leave the ball, knowing exactly where his off-stump was. While England took a slender lead in their first innings, India's spirited performance saw them pull off one of their greatest wins.

#3 123 vs SA, Centurion 2021

The year 2021 proved to be quite fruitful for KL Rahul the batter as he got another hundred right at the end of the year on Boxing Day in Centurion against South Africa. It was the partnership between him and Mayank Agarwal that gave the visitors a solid platform to post 327 on the board.

The Proteas conceded a massive 130-run lead in reply and that set up the test match nicely for India to go and win comprehensively. It was another Player of the Match performance from Rahul away from home, proving his mettle in tough conditions.

#2 199 vs ENG, Chennai 2016

This particular Test match is remembered for Karun Nair being only the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to score a triple century. However, KL Rahul's contribution as an opener was once again crucial to India winning this thrilling game in Chennai.

Rahul felt agonizing short of getting to his double hundred, but his 199 runs were worth its weight in gold as India were trailing a massive first-innings total from England (477). The hosts replied with a staggering 759/7 and suddenly had eliminated the possibility of them losing the game.

While it looked like time would run out for India to bowl England out, a thrilling finish saw them pick up the 20 wickets they needed from the game and win by an innings and 75 runs.

#1 101 vs SA, Centurion 2023

India were asked to bat first in testing conditions in Centurion and were reeling at 92/4 when KL Rahul walked to the crease. He absorbed the initial pressure and once he was set, the right-hander looked at ease with whatever the Proteas threw at him.

The fascinating thing about Rahul's knock was that he was prepared to go hard after deliveries that he thought were in his zone. There was clarity even when it came to the balance of farming the strike while batting with taielenders. It was only because of his 101 runs that India could post a fighting first innings total of 245.

