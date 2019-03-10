×
Ranking MS Dhoni's 4 consecutive ODI half-centuries against Australia in early 2019

Anderson Edward
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
659   //    10 Mar 2019, 16:37 IST

MS Dhoni scored four consecutive ODI half-centuries against Australia in early 2019
MS Dhoni scored four consecutive ODI half-centuries against Australia in early 2019

MS Dhoni had always been phenomenal for team India. He had been the most successful captain of the team. Throughout his career, Dhoni had played the role of a finisher. Usually, When the run-rate is high and the wickets are less, MSD comes into the crease and hits the big sixes with zero pressure.

However, Dhoni had been experiencing an unfortunate time in his career over the past few years. His advancing years and decline in form had bought a severe identity crisis and some intense criticism for him.

Nevertheless, MS Dhoni got his groove back on the road to World Cup 2019. He scored four consecutive half-centuries against Australia in the first few months of 2019. Even one half-century against Australia is much easier said than done.

MS Dhoni pulling off four consecutive half-centuries against Australia proves to be a good sign ahead of World Cup 2019. Each of these half-centuries by the pride of India is ranked on the basis of the situation and the characteristic of that batting.

#4 India tour of Australia 2018/19 - 2nd ODI - Adelaide (55 runs off 54 balls)

Australia v India - ODI: Game 2
Australia v India - ODI: Game 2

The second ODI match India played against Australia in Adelaide featured a classic Dhoni's batting. He scored 55 runs from 54 balls with two sixes at a good strike rate of 101.84.

The former Indian skipper joined Virat Kohli after a crucial wicket of the no.4 batsman Ambati Rayudu. With adequate support from Kohli, the 37-year-old forged an 82 run partnership.

He also guided Kohli to a century. After the wicket of the captain, Dhoni supported Karthik and got a 57 run partnership. Both the finishers signed off the successful run chase for India.

The Indian captain Virat Kohli was full of praises for MS Dhoni after the match. "Tonight was an MS classic. Only he knows what's going through his mind. He calculates the game so well. He backs himself to hit those big hits." he said.
