Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had a forgettable outing in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL). Led by Smriti Mandhana, they finished fourth in the points table and failed to qualify for the playoffs. The franchise managed to win two out of eight matches and struggled to get going as a unit during the season.

RCB had a few players in their squad with plenty of international experience but failed to make it count in WPL 2023. Mandhana failed to get going in the tournament, while England skipper Heather Knight did not enjoy much success with either bat or ball. The likes of Richa Ghosh and Renuka Singh failed to live up to the expectations of the team.

Despite enduring a sub-par season, a few experienced players as well as some youngsters rose to the challenge and had a decent season in the WPL. Here is a look at the said three players:

#1 Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine had a fruitful WPL 2023

The New Zealand all-rounder was the most successful player for RCB in WPL 2023. Sophie Devine smashed 266 runs in eight games at an average of 33.25 and an astounding strike rate of 172.73.

Her match-winning innings of 99 from 36 balls against Gujarat Giants, including nine boundaries and eight maximums, is the highest individual score to date in the WPL. With the ball, she picked up three wickets at an average of 31.33 and was often underused as a bowler.

Despite Bangalore's horrendous run in WPL 2023, Devine was one of the bright spots for the franchise.

#2 Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Perry was impressive with the bat in WPL 2023.

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry had a decent campaign in WPL 2023. She played all eight matches for RCB and scored 253 runs at a healthy average of 42.17 and a strike rate of 123.41, including two half-centuries.

Perry lacked support from other players, especially in the middle order and hence was often left as the lone warrior for RCB.

She did not taste much success with the ball and picked up four wickets in the tournament at an average of 48.5. Overall, Perry made her experience count and shone with the bat in WPL 2023.

#3 Asha Shobana

Asha Shobhana picked up five wickets in WPL 2023

The leg-spinner played just five matches for RCB in WPL 2023. However, she made an impact in the said games and picked up five wickets at an average of 28.4.

Skipper Smriti Mandhana showered praise on the leg spinner in the post-match presentation after their last match against Mumbai Indians.

Leg spinners are always an attacking option to have, especially in the T20 format, and Shobana will look to come back with stronger performances next season.

Poll : Who was the most impressive player for RCB in WPL 2023? Sophie Devine Ellyse Perry 0 votes