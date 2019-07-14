Ranking the six centuries scored in a World Cup final

Ameya Vaidya

Adam Gilchrist's 149 was a feast to the eyes

One of the most prestigious tournaments in the sport of cricket, the World Cup is one such competition that attracts a lot of attention. To represent the nation in this global tournament is an honor for each young cricketer, who aspires to play for the country.

Undoubtedly, when a certain side features in the summit clash of the World Cup, there is a lot of pressure on the players in such a situation. Each player looks to put their best foot forward to help his side secure the prestigious trophy.

So far, in the history of the World Cup, there have been only six players who have scored a century in the World Cup finals. Barring Mahela Jayawardena's century in the 2011 World Cup, all the other centuries have led their side to a title win.

Nonetheless, it is extremely special to score a century in a World Cup in front of the billions of fans watching the game all around the globe. Here, we rank the six centuries scored in a World Cup final.

#6 Mahela Jayawardene (2011 World Cup) - 103 v India

Sri Lanka v Canada: Group A - 2011 ICC World Cup

Mahela Jayawardene was one of the leading batsmen in Sri Lanka's 2011 World Cup campaign. He scored 304 runs in 9 matches at an impressive average of 50.66 and in the final, his 88-ball 103 at a strike rate of 117.04 powered Sri Lanka to a respectable total of 274 against India.

However, owing to the heroic display of batting from Gautam Gambhir and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, both of who scored a half-century, Jayawardene's century went in vain as India chased the target in the 48th over and went on to lift their second World Cup.

