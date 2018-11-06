Ranking the top 10 cricketers in the world at the moment

Vishal Raman

One of the fastest bowlers in the modern game.

Cricket is a sport which keeps on evolving with the new players entering into the scene in each generation. As the game evolves, the one who adapts to the game will survive for a long time. Every passing month or year, a new star emerges on the block, but only a few go the distance.

It is not possible to judge a player with just a series or a calendar year, it must be done over the course of many consistent performances from a said individual. It is so because of the fact that a player can do wonders in a particular series, or even show lots of promise at the domestic level, but fail to display them on a consistent basis. Then they become just another player.

Here in this article we will rank the top 10 cricketers in the world at the moment, not only based on their numbers, but also the impact that they have had on the game, and the amount of achievement from the place where they have come from.

#10 Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc is one among the most feared pacers in the world of cricket. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers of modern times, along with the likes of Dale Steyn, James Anderson, Stuart Broad to name a few.

He has the knack of swinging the ball even at express pace and trouble even best of the batsman on his hay day. He would have been up on this list, but his frequent injury problems and limited game time this year make him take the 10th position.

Starc has been a revelation and donned the role of Mitchell Johnson to perfection whenever he played for the Aussies. He is the quickest among the pacers to take 100 ODI wickets, which he accomplished in just 52 games.

He is a useful bat down the order and has been an asset to the Kangaroos. Overall he has picked over 350 international wickets in the baggy green since his arrival in 2010.

