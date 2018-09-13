Ranking the top 10 fastest bowlers in the world

Wahab Riaz had kept Pakistan's bowling game strong as ever

The game of cricket has been revolutionized in a manner where bowling has taken a back-seat and the sport has totally become a batsman's game. Thanks to more and more limited overs formats, the batsmen are forced to hit the ball round the park and the bowlers are thrashed and end up with devastating economy rates.

But as the theory of the game goes, both bowling and batting are on an equity. So, the bowlers have to step up somehow to the changing demands of the game. And that's what some of them have so rightly done.

Also as the game becomes more and more fast paced, so does the need for fast paced bowling. It's a fact that if the ball comes quicker to you, it's difficult to judge the length and timing, when compared to slower bowling. But as every coin has two sides to it, pace bowling also comes with a disadvantage as the ball will definitely travel all the way to the boundary even if it gets a minor nick.

Today we take a look at the current top 10 fastest bowlers in international cricket.

#10 Umesh Yadav (India)

Umesh Yadav against Australia in India's tour of Australia, 2014

Umesh Yadav plays all the formats for India currently, but hasn't been the biggest stars for the team as yet. He has had some good performances every now and then, but lacks consistency big time. Probably consistency is a problem with India's bowling attack in the current era.

But this doesn't stop Yadav from bagging the tenth spot on this list. The right arm fast bowler is one of the fastest in international cricket currently, and definitely a go-to-man for Virat Kohli in One Day Internationals and T20 Internationals when India needs a fast bowling duo.

Fastest Delivery Recorded: 146.6 Kmph vs Sri Lanka

