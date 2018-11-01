Ranking the top 10 Indian batsmen of the 21st century

01 Nov 2018

2 of India's greatest batsmen

India has always produced world class batsmen. In fact, the Indian team can't exist without great batsmen and right from Farookh Engineer to Sunil Gavaskar to Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli. Every generation has produced legends of the game.

The 21st century has produced top-notch Indian batsmen in abundance. India has a rich flow of talent at present, and the competition is so tight that even players like Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik and Manish Pandey, aren't even a part of the squads.

However, this is due to players with inhumane skills and in this article, we shall rank the top 10 Indian batsmen of the 21st century.

#10 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is a destructive batsman and easily the most aggressive on his day. He is a key figure in the present Indian team and is a part of the famed top 3, that India boasts of. He is a treat to watch when, he is in full rhythm. He is the only batsman to have scored more than 2 double centuries in ODI's, with 3. His highest score of 264 is unparalleled.

He has amassed 3 centuries in T20Is and is joint highest, along with Colin Munro. Currently, he is vice-captain of the limited over teams and has been a part of the team since, a long time. He has played 301 matches for India, in which he has batted 306 times. He has scored 10956 runs at an average of 42.63 for his country.

#9 Gautam Gambhir

He is one of the best 'big game players' of his generation without a doubt. He has often gone under the radar in his successful career and even his efforts in 2 of India's biggest triumphs in the 21st century, have gone under the radar.

He scored a splendid 97 in the World Cup final when India was losing wickets in a hurry. However, it is Dhoni's 91* that is remembered. Without Gambhir, a victory might have been impossible. He also scored 75 in the World T20 Final and once again, stood up in a high-pressure game.

His consistency is also admirable and formed one of the most prolific opening partnerships in the history of Indian cricket, with Virender Sehwag. He amassed 10324 runs in 283 innings at an average of 38.95.

