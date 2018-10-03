Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ranking the top 10 ODI batsmen in the world at present

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
45   //    03 Oct 2018, 14:16 IST

3rd Momentum ODI: South Africa v India
Virat Kohli

The ODI format is the most played format and the format which requires a mixture of the Test match skills and T20 skills. It isn't the boom-boom format and it isn't even the blockathon format. The format demands patient and composed players and this is the reason all Test match and T20 players can't succeed in ODIs.

It is the most played format in International cricket and world tournaments such as the World Cup and Champions Trophy are played in this format. Even the Asia Cup is played in this format.

Talking about the Asia Cup, it was a fantastic tournament and lower ranked nations such as Hong Kong and Afghanistan played very well. Hong Kong had a good chance of beating India while Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. They tied with India and lost out narrowly to Pakistan. The tournament took us back to the 90s and late 80s when 220s and 230s were match-winning scores.

Teams struggled to score runs and almost all matches went down to the wire. Even the final, was a thriller and India managed to win the game only on the last ball. Ultimately, India did win the tournament and Bangladesh finished as runners-up. However, the most impressive team in the tournament was Afghanistan.

Back to the actual topic, batting in ODIs requires a special skill and not all batsmen have it. Only a few of the batsmen are good enough to master the format and in this article, we shall have a look at the top 10 batsmen in the ODI format.

Note: David Warner and Steve Smith haven't been considered as they have been suspended from playing International cricket, for now. All stats taken into account are the batting stats of the player in the last 2 years.

#10 Ross Taylor

New Zealand v England - 4th ODI
Ross Taylor

The Kiwi batsman is a key player for his country and is someone who absorbs the pressure, batting in the middle order. He along with Kane Williamson holds the key for New Zealand and steadies the ship whenever necessary. Ross Taylor has got the ability to tear into opposition bowling attacks or play a steady, calm innings and let his partners play aggressively.

He is often underrated for his credentials but he is as good as anybody is. The star player occupies the 7th spot in the ICC rankings for ODI batsmen. He has scored 1441 runs in 28 innings at an astounding average of 65.66 and boasts of a strike rate of 87. With such phenomenal stats, there is no doubt as to why he makes this coveted list.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli ODI Cricket
Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
I am an absolute sports buff and follow quite a few sports. I follow Cricket, Football and Kabaddi with a lot of passion. I follow Sunrisers Hyderabad, Manchester United and Telugu Titans with a lot of enthusiasm. Writing is an activity that I enjoy and something I took up to share my views on sports.
Power Ranking the 2019 World Cup Teams
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 10 wicketkeeper-batsmen of all time
RELATED STORY
Ranking the current Indian batsmen by their test average...
RELATED STORY
5 Best ODI Players in the World Currently
RELATED STORY
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli still No.1, Kuldeep Yadav...
RELATED STORY
Current World XI in ODI Cricket
RELATED STORY
10 Most Memorable India vs England ODI Matches
RELATED STORY
5 Test Legends who had a less successful career in ODI...
RELATED STORY
7 best ODI partnership duos in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Using artificial intelligence to predict 2019 Cricket...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us