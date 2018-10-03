Ranking the top 10 ODI batsmen in the world at present

Virat Kohli

The ODI format is the most played format and the format which requires a mixture of the Test match skills and T20 skills. It isn't the boom-boom format and it isn't even the blockathon format. The format demands patient and composed players and this is the reason all Test match and T20 players can't succeed in ODIs.

It is the most played format in International cricket and world tournaments such as the World Cup and Champions Trophy are played in this format. Even the Asia Cup is played in this format.

Talking about the Asia Cup, it was a fantastic tournament and lower ranked nations such as Hong Kong and Afghanistan played very well. Hong Kong had a good chance of beating India while Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. They tied with India and lost out narrowly to Pakistan. The tournament took us back to the 90s and late 80s when 220s and 230s were match-winning scores.

Teams struggled to score runs and almost all matches went down to the wire. Even the final, was a thriller and India managed to win the game only on the last ball. Ultimately, India did win the tournament and Bangladesh finished as runners-up. However, the most impressive team in the tournament was Afghanistan.

Back to the actual topic, batting in ODIs requires a special skill and not all batsmen have it. Only a few of the batsmen are good enough to master the format and in this article, we shall have a look at the top 10 batsmen in the ODI format.

Note: David Warner and Steve Smith haven't been considered as they have been suspended from playing International cricket, for now. All stats taken into account are the batting stats of the player in the last 2 years.

#10 Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor

The Kiwi batsman is a key player for his country and is someone who absorbs the pressure, batting in the middle order. He along with Kane Williamson holds the key for New Zealand and steadies the ship whenever necessary. Ross Taylor has got the ability to tear into opposition bowling attacks or play a steady, calm innings and let his partners play aggressively.

He is often underrated for his credentials but he is as good as anybody is. The star player occupies the 7th spot in the ICC rankings for ODI batsmen. He has scored 1441 runs in 28 innings at an astounding average of 65.66 and boasts of a strike rate of 87. With such phenomenal stats, there is no doubt as to why he makes this coveted list.

