×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ranking All of Virat Kohli's 24 Test Centuries

Pranay Gupta
ANALYST
Feature
2.99K   //    07 Oct 2018, 09:17 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three
Virat Kohli is a modern day great

Virat Kohli has made 24 Test Centuries, which puts him at fourth place among Indian players with the most centuries (after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar), and at second place among active international players with the most centuries (after Hashim Amla).

This feat is extremely impressive in itself; however, given the fact that Kohli was initially pigeonholed as a limited overs specialist, this becomes even more impressive. That being said, not all of his centuries were of the same calibre as each other.

Some centuries came in easy conditions and situations, while others came in near unplayable conditions and difficult situations; some against easier oppositions, while others came against tougher oppositions.

This slideshow attempts to rank his 24 Test centuries in order, based on the conditions they were made in, the opposition they came against, their importance to the team and to his career at that point in time, and other such factors.

#24 - 139 vs West Indies at Rajkot, 2018

Ente

While Virat Kohli's latest Test century certainly showcased his mastery in constructing an innings, few will argue against the fact that Kohli was hardly tested.

Kohli came in to bat at 209-2, and a toothless West Indies attack - an already weak one devoid of its two best bowlers - barely tested him in friendly batting conditions as he stroked his way to his 24th ton.

No Test centuries are easy to make; however, in the plethora of Virat Kohli's centuries, this one certainly does not feature among the best.

1 / 24 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
Pranay Gupta
ANALYST
Cricket enthusiast. Enjoy analysing and over-analysing every aspect of the game.
7 milestones Virat Kohli can accomplish against West Indies
RELATED STORY
Stats: Virat Kohli becomes first captain to score 1000+...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Fastest Centuries on Test debut
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Test specialists who failed in ODIs
RELATED STORY
5 slowest centuries by Indian batsmen in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli's 24th Test 100 - Statistical Highlights 
RELATED STORY
Indian players to win the Man of the Match award on Test...
RELATED STORY
Ravindra Jadeja's run-out one of the funniest in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: What India need to do to...
RELATED STORY
Why Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan's exclusion from the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us