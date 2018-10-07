Ranking All of Virat Kohli's 24 Test Centuries

Pranay Gupta FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 2.99K // 07 Oct 2018, 09:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli is a modern day great

Virat Kohli has made 24 Test Centuries, which puts him at fourth place among Indian players with the most centuries (after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar), and at second place among active international players with the most centuries (after Hashim Amla).

This feat is extremely impressive in itself; however, given the fact that Kohli was initially pigeonholed as a limited overs specialist, this becomes even more impressive. That being said, not all of his centuries were of the same calibre as each other.

Some centuries came in easy conditions and situations, while others came in near unplayable conditions and difficult situations; some against easier oppositions, while others came against tougher oppositions.

This slideshow attempts to rank his 24 Test centuries in order, based on the conditions they were made in, the opposition they came against, their importance to the team and to his career at that point in time, and other such factors.

#24 - 139 vs West Indies at Rajkot, 2018

While Virat Kohli's latest Test century certainly showcased his mastery in constructing an innings, few will argue against the fact that Kohli was hardly tested.

Kohli came in to bat at 209-2, and a toothless West Indies attack - an already weak one devoid of its two best bowlers - barely tested him in friendly batting conditions as he stroked his way to his 24th ton.

No Test centuries are easy to make; however, in the plethora of Virat Kohli's centuries, this one certainly does not feature among the best.

1 / 24 NEXT