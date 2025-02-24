Ranking Virat Kohli's 4 ODI hundreds against Pakistan ft. IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy

Ace Team India batter Virat Kohli produced another magical knock on the biggest night against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. His mixed batting form has been the talk of the town for quite some time, but he silenced all his critics with a knock that helped his team almost seal a Champions Trophy semifinal berth.

Kohli is arguably the modern-day legend and a slight dip in form makes the headlines. Although he scored a half-century in the third ODI against England, there were still some murmurs about his batting form. The former World No.1 batter peaked when it mattered the most with an unbeaten century.

The 36-year-old is known to bring his best game forward whenever India play Pakistan in a multi-nation tournament. The right-hander aggregates 778 runs in 17 matches at an average of almost 60, including four tons and two half-centuries.

In this article, we will rank Virat Kohli's four centuries against Pakistan in ODI cricket.

#4 107 off 126 balls - 2015 ODI World Cup

Kohli is known to be a big-match player and he stamped his authority with a timely hundred against Pakistan in the 2015 ODI World Cup game in Adelaide.

Batting first, India lost Rohit Sharma in the seventh over. Virat Kohli, walking out at No.3, stitched together two crucial partnerships with Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina to guide the Men in Blue to a respectable total.

The Delhi-born cricketer anchored the innings to perfect and kept the scoreboard ticking with one's and two's. Kohli scored 107 off 126 balls at a strike rate of 84.92, including eight boundaries. At the time he got out to Sohail Khan, India's scorecard read 273/3 in 45.2 overs.

The Men in Blue eventually managed to post 300/7 in their 50 overs, which was enough to seal a win. Pakistan were bowled out for 224, thus, losing the match by 76 runs.

#3 122 off 94 balls - 2023 Asia Cup

India and Pakistan locked horns in a Super Four match of the 2023 Asia Cup in Colombo. Put into bat first by Men in Green skipper Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill fired all cylinders in the powerplay. They added 121 runs in just 16.4 overs before Virat Kohli walked in.

The ace batter looked in ominous touch as he powered his way to the three-figure mark in just 84 deliveries. Kohli joined hands with KL Rahul and stitched together a 233-run stand for the third wicket to propel India to 356/2 in 50 overs.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 122 off 94 deliveries at a strike rate of almost 130, including nine boundaries and three sixes. Rahul also played an equally good hand, smashing 106-ball 111*.

In reply, Pakistan were bundled out for a mere 128 runs, with Kuldeep Yadav picking up a five-wicket haul.

#2 100* off 111 balls - 2025 Champions Trophy

Kohli once again proved on Sunday night why he is called the chase master, timing a tricky run case on a Dubai wicket.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 241 runs in 49.4 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav picking up three wickets and Hardik Pandya scalping two. India lost their skipper Rohit Sharma early in the run chase, but Kohli shouldered the responsibility to put the team out of choppy waters.

He added 69 runs with Shubman Gill before adding another 114 with Shreyas Iyer to set up India's victory. With two runs needed and Kohli batting on 96, the superstar smashed a boundary to reach the three-figure mark. He remained unbeaten on 100 off 111 balls, including seven boundaries.

With that, Kohli registered his 51st ODI century and also became the fastest batter to cross 14,000 ODI runs. He achieved the milestone in just 287 innings and leapfrogged Kumar Sangakkara and Sachin Tendulkar.

#1 183 off 148 balls - Asia Cup 2012

India had to chase a record 330 runs in a must-win game against Pakistan in Dhaka to remain afloat in the 2012 Asia Cup.

The Men in Green made early inroads, removing Gautam Gambhir in the first over. However, Virat Kohli joined hands with Sachin Tendulkar to put the team on track with a 133-run stand for the second wicket.

Although India lost Tendulkar at the other end, it didn't deter Kohli's concentration as he went about his business by taking on all Pakistani bowlers. There was a moment when Kohli didn't find a boundary for 32 balls, but still scored 25 in one's and two's. He was eventually out for 183 off 148 balls, including 22 boundaries and a six - his highest ODI score till date.

Although Kohli didn't hit the winning runs, his innings paved the way for India's record run chase at the time, propelling Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq to call it the best ODI innings he has ever seen.

