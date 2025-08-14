Ranking the world's top 5 Test all-rounders currently post ENG vs IND 2025 series ft. Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounders are a crucial component of any side in Test cricket. They have the ability to turn around matches with both bat and ball. So, in case a player is struggling in one department, he can always turn to his other strength. And if he hits peak form in both areas of his game, nothing better than that for the team.

Because being a genuine all-rounder takes so much out of a player, there are very few cricketers who can deliver the goods consistently in both departments. The task is all that more difficult in the Test format because they are expected to come good more than once in the same match.

A few versatile players have made a significant impact with their all-round ability in recent times. On that note, we rank the top five Test all-rounders following the conclusion of the England vs India series.

#5 Wiaan Mulder

South Africa's Wiaan Mulder edged out Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz to claim the No. 5 spot in the list following his Test exploits against Zimbabwe. In the two-match Test series in Zimbabwe, which was played in June-July 2025, he amassed 531 runs in three innings, slamming two hundreds.

After contributing a defiant 147 in the first Test in Bulawayo, he hit a record-breaking 367* in the second Test at the same venue. The knock came off 334 balls and featured 49 fours and four sixes. With his medium pace, he picked up seven wickets in the series at an average of 15.28. To climb higher in the list, Mulder needs to deliver against top Test sides as well.

#4 Marco Jansen

Another Proteas star, Marco Jansen features at No. 4 among Test all-rounders following the England vs India 2025 Test series. In the 2023-2025 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, the left-arm pacer claimed 33 wickets in seven matches at an average of 21.54, with two five-fers. Jansen picked up 7-13 & 4-73 against Sri Lanka in Durban in November 2024.

The 25-year-old also claimed 6-52 in the second innings against Pakistan in Centurion in the 2024 Boxing Day Test. In the WTC final against Australia at Lord's, he chipped in with four crucial scalps as the Proteas created history.

Player Tests Runs Average HS 100s 50s Ravindra Jadeja 85 3,886 37.73 175* 5 27 Ben Stokes 115 7,032 35.69 258 14 35 Washington Sundar 13 752 44.23 101* 1 5 Marco Jansen 18 506 22 84* 0 3 Wiaan Mulder 21 1,153 38.43 367* 3 1

(Batting stats of some top Test all-rounders)

Jansen also made some handy contributions with the willow during the course of the 2023-25 WTC. The southpaw scored 84* against India in Centurion (December 2023) and 62 off 54 against Pakistan in Cape Town (January 2025).

#3 Washington Sundar

India's Washington Sundar has also made a big impact with bat and ball in recent times. Sundar was one of the key performers during India's impressive Test tour of England. The all-rounder scored 284 runs in eight innings during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. With his off-spin, he claimed nine wickets in six innings.

Sundar scored an unbeaten 101 off 206 balls in the second innings of the Manchester Test as India saved the match. He showed his versatility by smashing 53 off 46 balls in the second innings at The Oval, which played a crucial role in India winning the Test and leveling the series. As for his bowling effort, Sundar claimed 4-22 in the second innings of the Lord's Test.

#2 Ben Stokes

England's Test captain Ben Stokes continues to make a big impact as an all-rounder in Test cricket despite his constant battles with fitness and injury issues. Stokes was outstanding in the Test series against India, especially with the ball in hand, even as he made some handy contributions with the willow.

Stokes played the first four Tests of the series and bowled 140 overs across eight innings, claiming 17 wickets at an average of 25.23. He started the series with four wickets in the first innings in Leeds. Stokes picked up five wickets in the Lord's Test and claimed a five-fer in the first innings in Manchester.

Player Tests Wickets Average BBI 5w 10w Ravindra Jadeja 85 330 25.16 7-42 15 3 Ben Stokes 115 230 31.64 6-22 5 0 Washington Sundar 13 32 28.46 7-59 1 1 Marco Jansen 18 77 22.02 7-13 5 1 Wiaan Mulder 21 38 24.73 4-32 0 0

(Bowling stats of some top Test all-rounders)

With the bat, the all-rounder contributed 304 runs in seven innings at an average of 43.42. After contributing handy 30s and 40s in the first three Tests, he scored a superb 141 in the Manchester Test, which ended in a high-scoring draw.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja pipped Stokes on the basis of his impressive batting efforts both at home and away. While Stokes is a great Test all-rounder, he has struggled to score runs in India and Pakistan.

In the five-match Test series in England, Jadeja excelled with the bat, scoring 516 runs at an average of 86, with the aid of one hundred and five half-centuries. The southpaw hit four consecutive fifties in the series and then scored a crucial 107* in Manchester. Jadeja also ended the series with a half-century at The Oval.

With his left-arm spin, the 36-year-old was not as effective. He picked up seven wickets in nine innings. However, if we look at Test all-rounders across teams, it would be difficult to go past Jadeja when it comes to picking the very best.

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

