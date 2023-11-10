Rapid Rohit to Shrewd Kuldeep: Gautam Gambhir analyzes Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments from IND vs SA 2023 World Cup match

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir has shared his thoughts on the Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments, powered by hdfclife.com, from India’s 243-run win over South Africa in the 2023 World Cup match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5.

Team India came up with a brilliant all-round effort to register their eighth consecutive win in the tournament. Batting first after winning the toss, the Men in Blue put up 326/5 on the board and then bundled out the Proteas for 83 in 27.1 overs.

Asked who he would pick as the “Jeet Ka Insurance” player from the India-South match, Gambhir named all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 29* off 15 and then claimed career-best ODI figures of 5/33. Praising Jadeja, Gambhir said:

“You expected him to claim wickets on that surface after seeing how Keshav Maharaj bowled. But his batting contribution made the big difference between a total of 280 and 320."

Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s 40 off 24 takes top position in the Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments from the India-South Africa match. Analyzing the opener’s brilliant knock, Gambhir lauded him for being a team man.

“Rohit Sharma could have easily scored three or four hundreds in this World Cup. But, in the first 10 overs, India scored 90 runs and the game was over there itself. He made only 40 runs, but those came off 24 balls. The momentum with which he batted, if he had stayed there till 25 overs, he would have been on hundred,” the former cricketer said.

India faced a big challenge against a strong South African bowling line-up in Kolkata. However, Rohit saved India from the potential threat by putting pressure on the Proteas bowlers from the start.

In-form pacer Mohammed Shami’s 2/18 is second on the list of Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments from the India-South Africa World Cup clash. According to Gambhir, there has never been any doubt about Shami being a world-class performer.

“The bowling unit has looked completely different ever since Shami has come in. He has bowled exceptionally well against top batters from South Africa, England, New Zealand. He is bowling one change in sub-continent conditions and is showing his quality. He is underappreciated and undervalued. We’ve got to talk lot more about them,” the former opener commented.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s performance of 2/7 features at No. 3 on the list of Sar Utha Ke Jiyo Moments from the India-South Africa game. Speaking about Kuldeep, Gambhir said:

“From the very first match, Kuldeep has been bowling really well. He has bowled with such control that I can’t remember him bowling a full toss or a half-tracker. Compare him with how Tabraiz Shamsi bowled. It goes to show how high quality a bowler Kuldeep is.”

