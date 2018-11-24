Rashid Khan and Sarah Taylor have a friendly interaction on Instagram

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 9 // 24 Nov 2018, 12:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sarah Taylor (left in the first picture) and Rashid Khan

What's The Story?

The young Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan had recently hosted a question-answer session on the popular social networking site Instagram where he answered his fans' questions. He pleased a lot of his fans by writing their name on a jersey with his autograph. But, a certain fan popped up a question to Rashid asking who is his favorite female cricketer, which led to a lovely moment on the internet.

In Case You Didn't Know...

Rashid Khan is currently a part of the ongoing T10 League in the UAE and is playing for the Maratha Arabians franchise. During his time on the bus, he used the latest Instagram feature to interact with his fans. On the other hand, English women's team wicket-keeper Sarah Taylor is not a part of the national team at the ICC Women's WT20 and is away from the game.

The Heart Of The Matter

Rashid Khan and Sarah Taylor's Instagram stories

Replying to a fan's question, "Who's your fav Women's Cricketer?" Rashid Khan tagged England's wicket-keeper Sarah Taylor's profile. Taylor who is away from the sport currently was quick to respond as she called Rashid a legend and added that she can die happily now with a laughing emoji. Khan replied Taylor in one of the best ways possible as he wrote "Don't die" replying to Sarah.

Also Read - Stuart Broad reminds England cricket of Yuvraj Singh's 6 sixes with a cheeky Instagram comment

What's Next?

Well, this seems like a one-off exchange between the two young players as the 20-year-old leg-spinner will continue playing the T10 league and would be in action in the Big Bash League soon. On the other hand, Sarah Taylor would be training hard to make her way back into the English team.