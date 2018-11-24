×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Rashid Khan and Sarah Taylor have a friendly interaction on Instagram

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
9   //    24 Nov 2018, 12:40 IST

Sarah Taylor (left in the first picture) and Rashid Khan
Sarah Taylor (left in the first picture) and Rashid Khan

What's The Story?

The young Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan had recently hosted a question-answer session on the popular social networking site Instagram where he answered his fans' questions. He pleased a lot of his fans by writing their name on a jersey with his autograph. But, a certain fan popped up a question to Rashid asking who is his favorite female cricketer, which led to a lovely moment on the internet.

In Case You Didn't Know...

Rashid Khan is currently a part of the ongoing T10 League in the UAE and is playing for the Maratha Arabians franchise. During his time on the bus, he used the latest Instagram feature to interact with his fans. On the other hand, English women's team wicket-keeper Sarah Taylor is not a part of the national team at the ICC Women's WT20 and is away from the game.

The Heart Of The Matter

Rashid Khan and Sarah Taylor's Instagram stories
Rashid Khan and Sarah Taylor's Instagram stories

Replying to a fan's question, "Who's your fav Women's Cricketer?" Rashid Khan tagged England's wicket-keeper Sarah Taylor's profile. Taylor who is away from the sport currently was quick to respond as she called Rashid a legend and added that she can die happily now with a laughing emoji. Khan replied Taylor in one of the best ways possible as he wrote "Don't die" replying to Sarah.

Also Read - Stuart Broad reminds England cricket of Yuvraj Singh's 6 sixes with a cheeky Instagram comment

What's Next?

Well, this seems like a one-off exchange between the two young players as the 20-year-old leg-spinner will continue playing the T10 league and would be in action in the Big Bash League soon. On the other hand, Sarah Taylor would be training hard to make her way back into the English team.

Topics you might be interested in:
England Women's Cricket Afghanistan Cricket Sarah Taylor Rashid Khan
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
ICC Women's World T20: Statistical Analysis of...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Celebrating the Afghan wonder kid, Rashid Khan
RELATED STORY
Analysing the one thing in common between Rashid Khan and...
RELATED STORY
Rashid Khan calls this batsman the greatest of all time
RELATED STORY
Rashid Khan: The Supreme Talent, A 19-year-old Wonder Kid.
RELATED STORY
The Rashid Khan story: World beater at 19
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 best bowling performances of Rashid Khan...
RELATED STORY
Hasan, Asghar and Rashid Khan fined 15 percent of their...
RELATED STORY
Statistical analysis of India-England WT20Is
RELATED STORY
Rashid Khan's batting potential waiting to be tapped
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us