Rashid Khan bags third T20 hattrick against Sydney Sixers

Anuj Nitin Prabhu Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020

Rashid Khan grabbed his fifth T20 hattrick against the Sydney Sixers and turned the game on its head.

Rashid Khan yet again proved why he is one of the best T20 bowlers at the moment by grabbing his third career T20 hattrick against Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. His hattrick has broken the game open and now it is anyone's game as the Sixers are struggling with both set batsmen back in the pavilion.

🗣️ Rashid Khan's got a hat-trick on Josh Hazlewood's birthday! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/4alJfpWzCY — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020

The Adelaide Strikers managed to post only 135 runs in their 20 overs and needed an inspirational bowling performance to keep the hopes of winning the game alive. Cometh the hour, cometh the man! At 75-3, the Sixers were in a relatively comfortable position to chase down the target. Just when one thought the game was slipping away from the Striker's, Rashid Khan stepped up and removed James Vince and Jack Edwards off consecutive balls.

Jordan Silk had his eye in and the Sixers still believed that with the set batsman, they had their noses in front. But the first ball of the twelfth over changed it all. Silk failed to read the googly of Rashid and the ball crashed into the stumps, giving the Afghanistan star his fifth T20 hattrick, an extraordinary feat. Time and time again, Rashid has proved to be the man who stepped up when his team needed him the most and that is perhaps the reason why he is such a valuable asset for any T20 team.