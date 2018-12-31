Rashid Khan to play for Adelaide Strikers despite his father's death

Vignesh Ananthasubramanian FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 627 // 31 Dec 2018, 12:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Our thoughts are with Rashid Khan's family tonight

2018 has been a kind year for Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan as he achieved a lot of things and went on to establish himself as one of the best white-ball spinners in the world. But, the year didn't end in the way he would have liked as the leg-spinner lost the most important person in his life, his father last night.

Rashid Khan, who is currently playing for Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing 2018-19 Big Bash League, has confirmed that he will play Strikers' game against Sydney Thunder on the New Year's Eve before he flies back home to be with his family.

Also read: Rashid Khan's father passes away

There was a lot of doubt surrounding Rashid's participation in tonight's contest, but the defending BBL champions have announced that the 20-year-old will take the field in the last and final match of the year.

"The Adelaide Strikers advise that Rashid Khan wants to play in tonight's match against the Sydney Thunder at Adelaide Oval in honour of his late father. Rashid's father passed away last night and Rashid has decided that he will stay in Adelaide and play tonight. The Strikers give their condolences and full support to Rashid and his family during this difficult time. The family have asked that their privacy is respected," the media release read.

"Today I lost the most important person in my life,father-the everlasting candle. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Now I know why u always asked me to be strong, bcz u knew that today I would need the strength to bear your loss. Will be always in my I miss u #plztalktomeOnce," Rashid tweeted in the memory of his father.

Today I lost the most important person in my life,father-the everlasting candle.Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un.

Now I know why u always asked me to be strong,bcz u knew that today I would need the strength to bear your loss.Will be always in my🤲🏼I miss u #plztalktomeOnce😢😢 pic.twitter.com/BGIHaqKVbx — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 30, 2018

Rashid has been in a great form in the tournament as he has already taken five wickets conceding just 41 runs in three games and he will look to put in a fantastic performance later tonight and dedicate it to his late father.

Advertisement