Rating India's performances across all formats in 2019

How have India fared across formats in 2019?

On 9th July 2019, more than a billion eyes were trained to their television sets as India clashed swords with New Zealand at Old Trafford, hoping to quench the nation’s thirst for another World Cup crown.

Till then, the Men In Blue had painted an immensely spotless picture at the cricketing extravaganza, meaning that their status as overwhelming favourites wasn’t too unfounded.

Subsequently, the platform was set for a compelling narrative, a storyline made even more intriguing considering the match had proceeded to a reserve day.

Yet, everything unravelled rather spectacularly for the Indians as the Kiwis swarmed all over them and eventually consigned them to a gut-wrenching defeat.

Thus, the event that was meant to be the Men In Blue’s ultimate conquest ended up being another discernible indicator of their shortcomings. Consequently, several felt that 2019 would be classified as the year where it went incredibly pear-shaped for India.

However, with a lot of cricket being played before and after that fateful evening in Manchester, one would be extremely naïve not to take into account the other performances before terming the current 12-month period a failure.

Hence, through the lens of this article, we chalk out how the Indians have fared across formats and rate their displays in each version on a scale of 1-10.

#3 India’s patchy form in T20Is

India were quite patchy in T20Is

Back in February, India embarked on their first T20I assignment of the year when they locked horns with New Zealand. A couple of weeks previously, the Men In Blue had outwitted the Black Caps 4-1 in the ODI rubber, meaning that several expected them to continue in a similar vein and post another white-ball series victory.

However, akin to many a time before, the Indians were outgunned in what effectively morphed into a six-hitting contest at New Zealand’s freakishly small venues. Unsurprisingly, they failed to hunt down totals in excess of 200 twice and handed the hosts the initiative, enabling them to script a 2-1 victory.

A month later, Australia arrived on Indian shores, hoping to extinguish the agony of an ODI and Test series defeat to the Men In Blue Down Under. The Aussies fulfilled their objectives with aplomb, courtesy a certain Glenn Maxwell and his pyrotechnics. And, a couple of belligerent performances later, the tourists walked away with the T20I series in their back pocket.

After the World Cup, the Indians toured West Indies, wherein the Caribbean outfit alternated between the mediocre and the mesmerizing too often as they tamely succumbed to a clean sweep by Virat Kohli’s charges.

Thereafter, a string of titanic T20I encounters followed with Bangladesh and South Africa, with India emerging victorious against their neighbours whereas they were reduced to sharing the spoils with the latter.

However, in arguably their toughest test against the reigning World T20 champions, the Men In Blue came up trumps, displaying a facet of their game that many believed weren’t a part of their arsenal. To put things into perspective, the Indians outmuscled the West Indians in a ‘sixathon’ at the Wankhede in the decider.

Thus, through the course of the year, a couple of patterns had become visibly clear. Firstly, the Indians, for all their expertise in ODIs, still showcased several deficiencies in the shortest format, whether it be their ability to ransack large totals or their propensity to wilt when setting targets.

And, though the year ended rather well with an accomplished success against the West Indies, India were largely uninspiring in T20Is, meaning that it was arguably the version where they left quite a bit to be desired.

Rating for 2019: 5/10

