Rating India's top 5 men's T20I batters in 2022

Team India have a mixed record as far as T20Is in 2022 are concerned. The team played 40 T20Is in 2022, winning 28 of them while losing only ten. Out of the remaining two games, one ended in a draw, and one was washed out due to rain.

The Men in Blue were unbeaten in bilateral T20Is in 2022. However, as they failed to advance to the finals of the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup 2022, the year cannot be termed as a successful one.

Batsmen were one of the reasons for the team 70% success rate in T20Is this year. On that note, here is the rating of India's top five men's T20I batters in 2022:

#1 Suryakumar Yadav - 10/10

Suryakumar Yadav scored two centuries in T20Is in 2022

Suryakumar Yadav ended 2022 as the top-ranked batsman in T20Is after an incredible year in the format.

In 31 innings, he scored 1,164 runs at a healthy average of 46.56 and an astounding strike rate of 187.43. He scored two centuries in 2022 and both were away from home. The first was at Trent Bridge against England and the second was against the Kiwis at Bay Oval. In addition to the hundreds, he also scored nine half-centuries in 2022.

Surya was in cracking form in 2022 and smashed 68 maximums. Even the best bowlers in the world were not spared when Surya was at the crease. His ability to score quick runs, controlled aggression, healthy average and a wide range of innovative strokes earns him a perfect 10 rating.

#2 Virat Kohli - 9/10

Virat Kohli averaged over 55 in T20Is in 2022

The former Indian skipper regained his lost touch and was at his very best in T20Is in 2022. He scored his first T20I century in 2022 and was at his dominant best.

In 20 T20I innings in 2022, Virat Kohli scored 781 runs at an astonishing average of 55.78 and an impressive strike rate of 138.23.

He single-handedly guided India to a famous win over Pakistan in a group match at the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

He was the Men in Blue's best T20I batsman after Suryakumar Yadav in 2022 and was the architect behind India's numerous T20I wins.

#3 Hardik Pandya - 8/10

Hardik Pandya scored three half-centuries in T20Is in 2022

Hardik Pandya reinvented himself as a batsman in T20Is in 2022. He was the perfect finisher and played a few match-winning innings during the year.

In 25 T20I innings, he scored 607 runs at an average of 33.72 and an impressive strike rate of 145.91. He also scored 3 half-centuries in T20Is in 2022.

Pandya, who made his T20I debut in 2016, scored more than half of his T20I runs in 2022 and was a vital batsman for his team in the middle order.

Pandya is expected to take over from Rohit Sharma as the future T20I skipper and will look to replicate his batting performances in 2022 in the coming years.

#4 Shreyas Iyer - 7.5/10

Shreyas Iyer played 17 T20Is for India in 2022

Shreyas Iyer could not find a place in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 and was one of the standby players for the said tournament.

He was impressive in the limited opportunities he played for India in T20Is. He scored 463 runs in 17 T20I innings and had an impressive average of 35.61. His strike rate of 141.15 was the highlight of his batting in T20Is in 2022.

Iyer will be hopeful of representing India in more T20Is in 2023 and scoring big runs for the team.

#5 Rohit Sharma - 6/10

Rohit Sharma failed to impress in T20Is in 2022

Rohit Sharma was the third-highest run scorer for India in T20Is, behind Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper, however, averaged only 24.29 in 29 T20I innings.

He was not at his very best in T20Is in 2022 and failed to score big runs. He scored three half-centuries in 2022 in T20Is but failed to convert any of the said innings into a big century.

Sharma will look to get back to his best in the T20 format in 2023 and guide his country to many wins.

