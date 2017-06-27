Ravi Shastri to apply for the post of head coach of India

Shastri was the team Director from August 2016 to March 2016.

Shastri was the Team Director from August 2014 to March 2016

What’s the Story?

Former Team India Director of Cricket Ravi Shastri has decided to apply for the post of the head coach of the team. The 55-year-old confirmed the news to The Indian Express and also rubbished reports of him applying for the position, only if he was assured of getting the job.

“Yes, I have decided to apply for the job.” he told the Indian Express.

The former India all-rounder was not one of the applicants when the BCCI had set the deadline as the 31st of May, but after Anil Kumble's resignation last week, they decided to extend the time frame by 7-10 days to give more personnel a chance to put forth their applications.

In case you didn’t know...

Shastri was the Director of the Indian Cricket Team from August 2014 to March 2016, during which he oversaw India’s first ever Test series win over Sri Lanka in their own backyard in 22 years, India’s 3-0 thumping of South Africa at home, victory in the Asia Cup and semifinal finishes in both the 50-over World Cup in 2015 and the T20 World Cup in 2016.

In the race for the top post last year, he lost to Anil Kumble, who was handed a one-year contract, running up till the Champions Trophy.

The heart of the matter

Reports had emerged earlier that skipper Virat Kohl wanted Shastri for the post of India’s coach and had given his choice to two members of the Cricket Advisory Committee- Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman- before departing for the Champions Trophy.

He was in London during the course of the competition, featuring in the pre-match and post-match shows for the host broadcaster.

Extra Cover: Reports: Virat Kohli gives his choice for next India coach

What’s next?

It remains to be seen how the interview turns out for Shastri, who will be pitted against the likes of Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Richard Pybus and others. Given that he has worked with the present setup in the past, it would not be wrong to say that he could hold the upper hand in the race. Mr. Rajeev Shukla had earlier said that the new coach would get a contract, running up till the 2019 World Cup in England.

Author’s take

Things have just got a lot more interesting as far as the race for the next Indian coach is concerned. Shastri had a good stint with the Men In Blue for a period of 20 months and it now remains to be seen, if he can replicate the success with the side, if he does get the top job.