India vs South Africa 2019: Ravi Shastri calls Wriddhiman Saha the best 'keeper in the world'; explains why he was selected over Rishabh Pant

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
159   //    09 Oct 2019, 21:29 IST

Ravi Shastri gave the reasons why Wriddiman Saha is being selected ahead of Rishabh Pant
Ravi Shastri gave the reasons why Wriddiman Saha is being selected ahead of Rishabh Pant

Ravi Shastri has spoken about the selection of wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha ahead of Rishabh Pant in the first Test match against South Africa and stated that the 35-year-old wicket-keeper is the best gloveman on the planet. The Indian cricket team coach also said that Pant needs to work on his keeping skills.

During an interview with The Hindu, Ravi Shastri talked about the rumours of MS Dhoni’s retirement and also the recent situation of the wicket-keepers in the Indian team.

Speaking about Dhoni, the former Indian batsman revealed that he has not met him since the World Cup. He also added that the Ranchi-born superstar will go down as one of the greatest players of the Indian team.

Shastri then explained why the team management played Saha as the team’s keeper in the first Test. He said:

“Saha was injured and that was the reason Pant came into the Test side. Saha is the best keeper in the world, and at home, where the bounce can be variable, his ‘keeping is invaluable.”

He even appreciated the talent of Pant whilst reiterating that he wants the youngster to improve his skills behind the wicket.

Wriddhiman Saha vs Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant seemed to have cemented his spot with great performances in England and Australia
Rishabh Pant seemed to have cemented his spot with great performances in England and Australia

When Saha was dealing with an injury on the sidelines, Pant earned a name for himself by performing magnificently in overseas conditions. He even registered two tons in the 11 Test matches he played. However, the team management decided to exclude him from the squad of the first Test match against South Africa.

The left-handed batsman did not have a great Test series in the Caribbean and that is where he squandered the opportunities that came his way. Saha, being the better wicket-keeper, marched into the playing XI after recovering from his injury.

Though Pant has better numbers than the Bengal player in the batting department, one cannot deny the fact that the latter clearly outshines Pant when it comes to keeping wickets, especially in conditions where the bowlers get help from the pitch. 

Tags:
India vs South Africa 2019 Indian Cricket Team Wriddhiman Saha Ravi Shastri
