"Ravi Shastri has got the ability to give so much confidence to youngsters, it's unbelievable"- Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar has lauded the impact Ravi Shastri has had on the Indian national team. Gavaskar branded India's head coach an "incredible" mentor with an "unbelievable" ability to motivate youngsters even when the chips are down.

Team India is currently brimming with talent in all formats of the game. India showcased their bench strength when they got the better of Australia in Tests Down Under with a depleted side where numerous Indian youngsters punched well above their weight.

Sunil Gavaskar said there is no better man than Ravi Shastri to encourage budding talent.

"Ravi has got the ability to give so much confidence to youngsters, it's unbelievable, If he (Shastri) believes in their ability and talent, there is no better man than Ravi Shastri to give encouragement to that youngster. He will scold you, tell you off but at the same time, he will tell you what you can do to get better, he will actually demonstrate to you," Gavaskar said in a recent webinar during a book launch.

"This was the toughest tour ever, nothing comes close" 💬



Watch the post-match press conference with Ravi Shastri and Ajinkya Rahane 👇#AUSvIND https://t.co/mwvLdZ2KUb — ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2021

Ravi Shastri's appointment as head coach came in controversial circumstances after Anil Kumble stepped down from the role of Indian coach in 2017. However, Shastri has managed to win over his critics in the past few years, and many experts consider the current team as the best Indian side ever.

Youngsters need to spend as much time possible with Ravi Shastri and Bharat Arun: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar also spoke about the influence of bowling coach Bharat Arun. Over the last few years, Team India has seen a lot of talent come through in the fast bowling department, historically a weak area of the team.

"Then you have Bharat, when you talk to some of the seam bowlers who did splendidly during the second half of the Australia tour, they are all full of praise for Bharat as to how he guided them. That's what these youngsters need to do. Spend as much time possible with Ravi Shastri and Bharat Arun. There are no better persons than these two when you are having self doubts." Gavaskar added.

Advertisement

Team India will have a great chance to showcase their power when they play New Zealand in a one-off Test for the ICC World Test Championship title in June.

Moreover, Ravi Shastri and his team will have another eye on the ICC T20 World Cup, which will take place in India this year. If India manage to win both major ICC titles in two vastly different formats, it will rubber-stamp their position as the best cricket team in the world right now.

India 🤜🤛 New Zealand



The inaugural ICC World Test Championship finalists!



The wait will be unbearable. #WTC21 | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/X3KcNrUTJ1 — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021