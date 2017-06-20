Reports: Ravi Shastri could apply for India head coach post

The CoA may allow candidates from outside the list of those who have applied for the post to have shot at the coveted position.

Would Ravi Shastri be reinstated at the helm once again?

What’s the story?

If a report by cricketnext is to be believed, former director of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri, could be in line for a shot at the position of the head coach of the team following Anil Kumble’s resignation yesterday.

Shastri, as of now, isn’t eligible to compete for the aforementioned post as he hasn’t been named in the list of applicants that was made public by the BCCI last month. However, a member of the CoA revealed that some ‘special exceptions’ could be made if professionals other than those who have applied want to pursue the position.

“The doors are open for Shastri if the CAC wants to interview him. As per the current rules, Shastri is not eligible because he has not submitted his resume. But the CAC has the authority to request the BCCI to allow the interview of candidates from the outside who they deem fit for the position,” the CoA member said.

“For that to happen, all the CAC will need to do is submit a special request. But all this can happen only if the CAC wants. If they are happy to interview just those who have applied, then obviously the door is closed for Shastri.

“It is not something new or unheard of. It happens not only in big corporates but also in top government positions wherein people from the outside are also interviewed in certain cases. At the end of the day, it is for the CAC to decide what is best for Indian cricket and if they feel the man who can do the job is Shastri, then why not?” the official added.

In case you didn’t know...

Citing differences with India captain Virat Kohli as the reason behind the move, Kumble stepped down from the position of the head coach of the Indian cricket team and issued an emotional letter on social media expressing gratitude towards the fans and the followers of the game.

While there were several reports floating across media platforms regarding a possible rift between the captain and the coach, Kohli had vehemently denied any such development before India’s first game in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, dismissing these reports as ‘speculations.’

However, the 28-year-old had not categorically refused a difference of opinion with Kumble saying that such things are commonplace and are quite normal.

Details

With the matter now in the open, the CAC would have to exercise caution before selecting the next coach, and the selection process, it is felt, must involve Kohli as one of the stakeholders.

“While the team is led by the skipper, Kohli must also be told that such a scenario doesn’t augur well for Indian cricket and should be avoided in the future. The CAC has already spoken to him in Kumble’s case and we are confident that he will be spoken to again so that a similar situation doesn’t arise in the future,” the official said.

“It is a case of two brilliant individuals not being able to work together and the dynamics of the team going for a toss.”

Reportedly, the Cricket Advisory Committee had met both Kohli and Kumble in England in order to find a middle-ground, but as it has now turned out, no mediation could happen.

Author’s take

While making exceptions to the existing rules isn’t anything new whenever there has been a need – now that the dynamics have changed given that Kumble has refused to continue as the coach – the focus now shifts from reinstating Kumble through a fair process, as was felt earlier, to finding a suitable candidate to replace him.

However, consistency needs to be maintained in such a scenario and only those candidates must be permitted to apply through a ‘wild card’ or so to speak, who satisfy the qualification conditions that were put in place when the original notification was released.

Making exceptions as a method of last resort is acceptable only when the exceptions do not make exceptions for themselves. The institution, therefore, must always be placed above the individuals.